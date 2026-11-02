"Krone" has the details:
Compensation for pain and suffering to be doubled in the future
All too often and for far too long, victims and their families have had to struggle to obtain compensation and assistance after serious crimes. That is now set to end—the Crime Victims Act is being reformed. Compensation for pain and suffering will be doubled to up to 24,000 euros, as will funeral expenses. “Krone” knows what changes are planned.
When Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP), Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), and Federal Police Director Michael Takàcs lay a wreath today at noon at Desider-Friedmannin downtown Vienna in memory of the victims of the November 2, 2020, terrorist attack, the thoughts of these prominent political figures will likely also be with those who still suffer today from the effects of that cowardly attack.
So far, victims have mostly felt abandoned
Four people were killed and 23 were injured, some seriously, when the Islamist Kujtim F. (20) opened fire with an assault rifle in the city center. In addition to the dead, whom we mourn today, some of the injured and their surviving relatives are still fighting for compensation and support services. However, with regard to future acts of terrorism or other serious crimes, that struggle is set to become significantly easier in the future. After all, numerous victims of crime report feeling abandoned.
Anyone who becomes a victim of a serious crime must be able to rely on the state to provide support in this difficult situation.
Sozialministerin Korinna Schumann
Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER
Minors Should Have Easier Access to Financial Assistance
Specifically, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, victim assistance organizations, and experts have developed proposals to further refine the Crime Victims Act. A central component of the amendment is to double the compensation for pain and suffering. The amounts had not been raised since 2013; and they are now set to increase from 2,000 to 4,000 euros in Level 1, to 8,000 euros in Level 2, to 16,000 euros in Level 3, and to 24,000 euros in Level 4. This compensation is available to people who have suffered severe physical or psychological harm as a result of a crime. Minors who have been victims of sexual violence will in the future be awarded Level 1 compensation for pain and suffering even without an additional medical report. The same applies to relatives of those who have died as a result of a crime.
Crisis intervention will be significantly expanded
There are also plans to address funeral costs. Reimbursement for these costs is also expected to be doubled to up to 10,000 euros. At the same time, the previous three-year deadline for filing claims will be eliminated. This is intended to ensure that family members can still apply for support long after the loss of a loved one. Psychological care is to be expanded, with the number of funded crisis intervention centers set to rise from ten to 20. In the future, support can also be accessed over a longer period—for example, during times of stress surrounding the conclusion of a criminal trial or on days of remembrance.
People who have been victims of a crime often suffer from severe physical or psychological consequences. Support for them will now be expanded and improved.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
Funding Also Available for Door Replacement and Crime Scene Cleanup
Further improvements are planned for victims’ homes. Cost subsidies of up to 800 euros are available for the repair or replacement of damaged doors and locking systems. This is intended to help victims more quickly regain a sense of security in their affected living spaces. A cost subsidy for professional cleanup following violent crimes is a new measure. Up to 5,000 euros will be paid for crime scene cleanup in private homes or private cars.
Ministers Welcome Planned Changes
Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos) emphasizes the importance of the amendment for all victims of serious crimes. “Those who have had to endure terrible experiences should not also have to contend with bureaucratic hurdles or time-consuming expert assessments,” the minister said. The reform is intended to ensure that those affected actually receive the support they need. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) is just as pleased with the “expanded and improved” support as Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ): “We also take seriously the burdens that may not be visible at first glance.”
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