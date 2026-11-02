Compensation for pain and suffering to be doubled in the future

Minors Should Have Easier Access to Financial Assistance

Specifically, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, victim assistance organizations, and experts have developed proposals to further refine the Crime Victims Act. A central component of the amendment is to double the compensation for pain and suffering. The amounts had not been raised since 2013; and they are now set to increase from 2,000 to 4,000 euros in Level 1, to 8,000 euros in Level 2, to 16,000 euros in Level 3, and to 24,000 euros in Level 4. This compensation is available to people who have suffered severe physical or psychological harm as a result of a crime. Minors who have been victims of sexual violence will in the future be awarded Level 1 compensation for pain and suffering even without an additional medical report. The same applies to relatives of those who have died as a result of a crime.