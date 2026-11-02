Cobra Operation
Man Threatened His Mother’s Caregiver with a Gun
Chaotic scenes on the night before All Souls’ Day in the Innviertel region: During an argument with his mother’s caregiver, a man allegedly retrieved a gun and threatened the Romanian woman with it. The young woman managed to flee into a room and raise the alarm. Police and the Cobra unit arrived quickly on the scene and were able to arrest the dangerous suspect.
The Innviertel resident was apparently dissatisfied with the care provided by his 84-year-old mother’s caregiver. Late in the evening, an argument reportedly broke out in the single-family home in Pischelsdorf am Engelbach, which eventually escalated dangerously. The 63-year-old man retrieved his legally owned pistol and is said to have threatened the Romanian woman with it.
Fortunately, the young woman managed to flee into a room and lock the door behind her. From there, she called an acquaintance to inform him of her predicament, and he notified the police at 10:24 p.m.
Cobra Unit Deployed
A large contingent of police officers quickly arrived on the scene and surrounded the house. Special forces from the Cobra unit also arrived at the scene. A negotiation team eventually managed to contact the suspect by phone and persuade him to surrender.
Gun Stowed Back in Safe
The 66-year-old then actually came to the front door and allowed himself to be arrested without resistance at 1:29 a.m. He had previously locked the pistol back in the safe. The mother is believed to have been unaware of the incident. No one was injured.
“We are currently investigating the man on suspicion of making a dangerous threat,” confirmed Franz Joseph Zimmer, spokesperson for the Ried im Innkreis District Attorney’s Office. A decision on whether to place him in pretrial detention is expected today.
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