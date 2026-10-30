Flight to Mars with the Help of High-Tech from Wels

International Crew

This weekend, the eight-member international crew is preparing for the adventure with the Austrian Space Forum (ÖWF) in Wels on the grounds of the logistics company Gebrüder Weiss. “We’ll have to wear spacesuits weighing 50 kilograms,” says the analog astronaut, who made her way onto the ÖWF team after attending Haslach Elementary School, Ulrichsberg Sports High School, BORG Bad Leonfelden, and studying physics in Linz. “If I had the chance, I would of course fly to Mars immediately without hesitation,” says Gollner.