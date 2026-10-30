Tests with Robots
Flight to Mars with the Help of High-Tech from Wels
The Austrian Space Forum is also on board with the preparations for “humanity’s greatest journey,” which have been underway for many years. It is currently testing robots from the Wels University of Applied Sciences on the grounds of the Gebrüder Weiss company in the Welser Heide. This is the third time the logistics company has partnered on a Mars analog mission.
In 20 years, the first human could take off for Mars. “The technology for this will certainly be available. But it also requires political will,” says Claudia Gollner. The 38-year-old, a native of Haslach, is part of the Mars analog mission “Amadee-27,” which will simulate a two-week stay on the Red Planet in Portugal this coming April.
International Crew
This weekend, the eight-member international crew is preparing for the adventure with the Austrian Space Forum (ÖWF) in Wels on the grounds of the logistics company Gebrüder Weiss. “We’ll have to wear spacesuits weighing 50 kilograms,” says the analog astronaut, who made her way onto the ÖWF team after attending Haslach Elementary School, Ulrichsberg Sports High School, BORG Bad Leonfelden, and studying physics in Linz. “If I had the chance, I would of course fly to Mars immediately without hesitation,” says Gollner.
I’m convinced that in 20 years we’ll have the technology to fly to Mars. It will just be a matter of political will.
Claudia Gollner, Analog-Astronautin aus Haslach
Incidentally, the flight would take 200 days. “For ‘humanity’s greatest journey’ to begin, we still have a lot of experimenting to do. The fact is, ‘Red-White-Red’ and Wels will also be contributing to the journey to Mars,” says ÖWF Director Gernot Grömer with conviction.
Loyal Partner
One of the loyal partners is the company Gebrüder Weiss: “This is the third time we’ve been on board as the official logistics partner,” says branch manager Klaus Bannwarth. Next year, the company will transport the sensitive research equipment to Monsaraz, Portugal.
University of Applied Sciences Robots Put to the Test
Also included in the shipment are robots from the Wels University of Applied Sciences. “We’ve been working in the fields of robotics and sensor technology for 20 years and are proud to be able to contribute,” says University of Applied Sciences Managing Director Michael Rabl.
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