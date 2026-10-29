“Star Trek” Legend Patrick Stewart (86) Has Died

Baldness as a Trademark

Stewart had already performed in theater groups as a teenager before attending acting school in Bristol. Due to his premature baldness, the British-born actor was not suited for roles as a romantic hero; instead, he turned primarily to classical roles and became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, to which he remained loyal for many years. Starting in the 1970s, Stewart also appeared in British television movies and series; among other roles, he can be seen as a butler in the popular Christmas movie “Little Lord Fauntleroy.”