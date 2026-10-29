Captain Picard
“Star Trek” Legend Patrick Stewart (86) Has Died
The film and television world is mourning the loss of Patrick Stewart: The British actor became world-famous for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek.” He died at the age of 86.
According to the AP news agency, citing his spokeswoman Kelly Bush Novak, Stewart died on Wednesday (October 28) after a brief illness related to Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
A post on his Instagram account asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer’s research and to support family caregivers. The Johns Hopkins University Research Fund and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America are mentioned.
As reported by the British “Guardian,” the actor spent his final hours at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends. He was said to have been “in the loving embrace of friends and family” and surrounded by “live music, prayers, tears, and laughter.”
With his passing, the entertainment industry has lost an actor whose career spanned more than six decades and who enjoyed great success both on the stage and in Hollywood.
Baldness as a Trademark
Stewart had already performed in theater groups as a teenager before attending acting school in Bristol. Due to his premature baldness, the British-born actor was not suited for roles as a romantic hero; instead, he turned primarily to classical roles and became a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966, to which he remained loyal for many years. Starting in the 1970s, Stewart also appeared in British television movies and series; among other roles, he can be seen as a butler in the popular Christmas movie “Little Lord Fauntleroy.”
Patrick Stewart played Captain Picard in “Star Trek”
Stewart made his international breakthrough in 1987 when he was cast in the lead role of starship commander Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” For seven seasons, he commanded the USS Enterprise and became one of the most recognizable faces of the science fiction franchise. The series ran until 1994, with a total of 178 episodes produced. He also reprised the role in several feature films. From 2020 to 2023, he returned once more for the series “Star Trek: Picard.”
Starting in 2000, he played Professor Charles Xavier, the founder of a school for mutants, in the “X-Men” films. Among others, he shared the screen with Hugh Jackman (58).
Stewart is survived by his wife and two children
In his personal life, Stewart had been married to American singer Sunny Ozell (47) since 2013. In addition to his wife, Stewart is survived by two adult children—daughter Sophia and son Daniel—from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer. The actor remained professionally active well into his later years. In addition to his film and television roles, he continued to perform on stage.
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