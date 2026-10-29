ÖFB Cup Round of 16
Austria Lustenau vs. Sturm Graz LIVE starting at 6 p.m.
Sturm Graz faces Austria Lustenau in the ÖFB Cup Round of 16. We’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 2–1 in favor of Austria Lustenau!
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On their way to the ÖFB Cup quarterfinals, soccer runner-up Sturm Graz can’t afford to slip up. The Styrians will face Bundesliga newcomer Austria Lustenau in the round of 16 today in Vorarlberg. In addition to their injury woes, Sturm must also cope with two suspensions in Vorarlberg: Coach Fabio Ingolitsch and defender Arjan Malic are out after receiving red cards in the 2-2 league draw against Ried. Nevertheless, the roles are clearly defined.
But the favored Graz team has been warned. “As we all know, the Cup has its own rules—we’re facing a knockout match in a stadium that’s new to us,” said Ingolitsch, referring to the modernized arena in Lustenau. The Sturm coach spoke of an “enormously difficult task” against an “unpleasant” opponent. The game plan is clear: “The Cup is of enormous importance to us as a club, to the players, and also to the fans—so we’re heading to Lustenau with the clear goal of advancing to the next round.”
The fact that Ingolitsch won’t be on the bench isn’t ideal. “But I have complete confidence in my coaching staff to handle this game even without me,” he emphasized. Malic’s suspension will also be a huge blow. A decision on whether Jürgen Heil will be ready to play after calf problems will be made at the last minute.
Lustenau Aims to Seize the Opportunity
The Lustenau team, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back five days after their 1-5 league loss to league-leading Rapid—though it won’t be easy. “We’re playing against an opponent that has recently posted very positive and strong results,” said Coach Markus Mader, referring to the Graz team’s 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille in the Europa League and their 6-1 victory in the derby against GAK. “It will be a tough task.”
The Vorarlberg team, however, believes in promotion. “We have to be bold, be daring, and play our game. Just as we’ve done many times this year—then we’ll have a chance to pull off an upset,” Mader emphasized. The Lustenau team takes confidence from the first matchup of the season; two months ago, the game in Graz-Liebenau ended in a 1-1 draw. That was a very good performance, Mader recalled. But Sturm wasn’t at the same level back then as they are now. “We can learn a few lessons from that and saw there that Sturm is also vulnerable.”
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