Austria Lustenau vs. Sturm Graz LIVE starting at 6 p.m.

The Vorarlberg team, however, believes in promotion. “We have to be bold, be daring, and play our game. Just as we’ve done many times this year—then we’ll have a chance to pull off an upset,” Mader emphasized. The Lustenau team takes confidence from the first matchup of the season; two months ago, the game in Graz-Liebenau ended in a 1-1 draw. That was a very good performance, Mader recalled. But Sturm wasn’t at the same level back then as they are now. “We can learn a few lessons from that and saw there that Sturm is also vulnerable.”