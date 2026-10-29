Emergency Call Over a Dispute Led to Drug Dealer’s Arrest

Officers from the Coordinated Criminal Investigation Unit of the Ried District Police Command were able to prove that a 46-year-old man from the Ried district was engaged in commercial drug trafficking in quantities that exceeded the limits set by the Border Quantities Regulation on multiple occasions.

Argument Led to Arrest

On February 8, 2026, the suspect was arrested in the Utzenaich area following a prior argument with his ex-partner. “The partner had called the police emergency number because the suspect was rampaging through her house and had kicked in two doors. She also suspected that he was stashing narcotics there, which turned out to be true,” said Alois Ebner, spokesperson for the Ried im Innkreis District Attorney’s Office.