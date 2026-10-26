“No matter who we vote for”
Van der Bellen draws attention with his “people” statement
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen called for unity on the occasion of the National Day. “We are all the people. We belong together, and just like in a family, we can find a way to live together peacefully and respectfully,” the head of state explained in his televised address on October 26. For only together do we have the strength and power to make the future a better place for everyone.
The Federal President recalled the dark times in Austrian history—years in which a inhuman, far-right ideology, National Socialism, divided people into “valuable” and “worthless”: “Those who belonged had nothing to fear. Those who didn’t belong had everything to fear.”
This ultimately led to the Holocaust, “the crime against humanity par excellence,” in which many Austrians were also complicit: “All of this in the name of a delusional obsession with racial purity that had nothing to do with the reality of being human or with Austria’s history and identity.”
For Austria has always been a place where people of the most diverse origins—especially from the far-flung corners of the former monarchy—have come together.
The Second Republic: A Success Story
The Second Republic then became a resounding success story, the Federal President emphasized. This became possible because people learned that allowing themselves to be divided as a nation—and irreconcilably declaring others to be enemies, mocking, humiliating, and persecuting them—leads straight into the abyss. People learned to find good compromises and to reach out to one another.
He still believes that the attitude “We’ll work it out” is Austria’s recipe for success: “I still believe that the foundation on which this country is built is strong and sustainable,” the Federal President emphasized.
“We Are All the People”
He urged Austrians not to let themselves be persuaded that only certain people are “the true people”: “We are all the people. No matter who we vote for. No matter whom we love. No matter what we believe in. No matter which minority or majority we belong to.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.