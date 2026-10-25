Van der Bellen
“Our neutrality is not a shield”
On the occasion of the national holiday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen warns in his letter to the “Krone” against attempts to “divide us, drive a wedge between us, unsettle us, and make us stop trusting one another.” The head of state emphasizes the enormous power of compromise and says, “We’re better off together.”
The full text of the Federal President’s letter:
I wish you a happy National Day! May I ask you a simple question today? What are we actually celebrating on October 26?
I know the answer: Many people have the day off. The children don’t have school. Helicopters and tanks are on display at Heldenplatz. The Hofburg, the Parliament, the Federal Chancellery, and the ministries open their doors to the public. That’s a good thing. And I’m happy about every visit.
But there’s more to these rituals than meets the eye. If we forget why they exist, they become mere window dressing. Then all that’s left is a day off. And no one really knows exactly what it’s for anymore.So let’s remember: In May 1955, the State Treaty was signed. The commitment to neutrality was part of that agreement. By October 25, the last foreign soldiers had to have left our country. And the very next day, on October 26, the National Council passed the Neutrality Act.That is the essence of this day: Austria was once again able to decide its own fate. Independent of the occupying powers.
This day of freedom and self-determination marks the end of a very dark path. Before that, there was hatred. It began with the mockery and dehumanization of neighbors. With denunciation and humiliation. This led to violence and war. And finally, the Holocaust—the ultimate crime against humanity— in which many Austrians were also complicit. During this dark time, however, people who had previously fought each other bitterly also encountered one another in the camps. On the camp road, so the story goes, they swore to one another: Never again. Never again against one another.
And they discovered something that would later become the recipe for success of the Second Republic: compromise. Talking to one another. Listening to one another. Seeking solutions together. Even when it’s difficult. Especially then.
Still, it wasn’t easy. Ten years of occupation. Followed by decades behind the Iron Curtain, on the border between two worlds. And yet,a devastated, impoverished country became one of the safest and most livable countries in the world.Not because everyone always agreed. But because, despite differing opinions, people found common ground time and again.
My fellow Austrians!Why am I telling you all this in such detail today? Because I am convinced that we need this recipe for success more urgently today than ever before. We are facing attacks that do not come in the form of tanks. They come through our screens and cell phones. Through targeted disinformation. Through cyberattacks on hospitals, municipalities, and businesses. Through attempts to belittle our economy and make us dependent.
The intention behind all of this is always the same: to divide us. To drive a wedge between us. To unsettle us.To make us stop trusting one another. And this isn’t coming from just one direction.
I say this without panic. But with the utmost seriousness.Our neutrality is a precious asset. But it is not a shield behind which we can hide. We need a federal army ready to defend us. A resilient economy. An independent energy supply. And reliable partners in Europe. But above all, we need each other.
Because a society that sticks together cannot be easily divided.This applies to politics. Here, we should talk to one another more again, rather than about one another. This applies to our economy. Here, we can only move forward together. With courage instead of complaining. This applies to our communities—to the fire department, our clubs, and our neighborhoods. And it applies at home—at the kitchen table, within our families.
I know: compromise doesn’t sound particularly exciting. It sounds a bit like a 50-50 split. Like lukewarm. But don’t underestimate compromise. A compromise is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. And proof that we take others seriously. It shows that we’ve understood: as early as tomorrow, we’ll have to tackle the next challenges together again. We Austrians can do that. We’ve proven it often enough.
So as you enjoy our National Day and your day off today, please take a moment to reflect on what this day stands for. For the freedom to decide for ourselves. But also for the responsibility to use that freedom wisely. For the promise: “Never again.” And for a simple truth that has made our country strong and will continue to make us strong in the future: We’re better off together. Always.
I wish you a wonderful National Day!
Alexander Van der Bellen
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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