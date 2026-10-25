“Our neutrality is not a shield”

But there’s more to these rituals than meets the eye. If we forget why they exist, they become mere window dressing. Then all that’s left is a day off. And no one really knows exactly what it’s for anymore.So let’s remember: In May 1955, the State Treaty was signed. The commitment to neutrality was part of that agreement. By October 25, the last foreign soldiers had to have left our country. And the very next day, on October 26, the National Council passed the Neutrality Act.That is the essence of this day: Austria was once again able to decide its own fate. Independent of the occupying powers.