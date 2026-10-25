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"Krone" Health Days

Prize: Couple Celebrates Brand-New Skoda Fabia

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25.10.2026 11:25
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Robert Loy
Von Robert Loy

Tears of joy at the close of the “Krone” Health Days at PlusCity: Gabriele and Hubert Hetzmannseder from St. Stefan am Walde won the grand prize. Minister for Women’s Affairs Eva-Maria Holzleitner was also in attendance and revealed her little vice.

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At the finale of the three-day event dedicated entirely to health, there were tears of joy at PlusCity in Pasching: Hundreds of visitors to the “Krone” Health Days had turned in their entry forms for the big raffle. No wonder, since the grand prize was quite impressive: a brand-new red Škoda Fabia from the Schatzdorfer car dealership!

Great joy over the grand prize
Luck was on the side of Gabriele and Hubert Hetzmannseder from St. Stefan am Walde. They can now enjoy their new car. Mustafa Kurt from Schatzdorfer Auto Dealership handed over the keys, and the subsequent photo of the winners showed nothing but happy faces.

But it wasn’t just the grand finale that generated excitement. The presentations and workshops at the “Krone” Health Days were also exciting and informative. The Red Cross demonstrated how to save a life in an emergency. The first responders were also pleased with their successful blood drive at PlusCity—a total of 167 people participated.

Minister for Women Revealed Her Little Vice
There was also a prominent visitor from the world of politics: Minister for Women’s Affairs Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) mingled with the visitors and had a clear message: “Take the time to look after your health.” Women, in particular, often make sure that all other family members keep their doctor’s appointments first, while their own health falls by the wayside.

How does the new powerhouse at the helm of the SPÖ stay fit herself? With short runs during the week and plenty of exercise in the fresh air on the weekends. She also revealed a little vice to the “Krone”: “I have a vice, and that’s those gummy treats—like gummy bears and the like.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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