DAZN is broadcasting live
El Clásico! All the goals from the blockbuster match on sportkrone.at
It’s media-style tiki-taka at the Champions League level! DAZN delivers the through ball—sportkrone.at finishes it off with the first touch: Ina give-and-go with the streaming provider—which will broadcast the Clásico LIVE on Sunday starting at 9 p.m.— we’ll be showing all the goals and highlights from THE iconic showdown in world soccer on sportkrone.at Sunday evening: Barça vs. Real.
Here: Yamal. Raphinha. Pedri. Olmo. Cubarsi. There: Mbappé. Bellingham. Vinícius Júnior. Camavinga. Güler. And many more. Just listing the biggest stars is enough to make any soccer fan’s mouth water. And on Sunday, the giants of world soccer will clash once again. It’s Clásico time! Champions and league leaders FC Barcelona will host archrival Real Madrid starting at 9 p.m. Watch it live via the DAZN streaming service.
All goals on sportkrone.at
90 minutes of spectacle, emotion, and soccer artistry are guaranteed. And in stoppage time? All sportkrone.at users will get their (non-existent) money’s worth. That’s when we’ll have all the goals and highlights from this iconic showdown right here. Shortly after the final whistle, you’ll see all the thrills, highlights, and, of course, the goals. Be sure to mark your calendars!
The visitors from Madrid are already under pressure: With just nine rounds played in the new “La Liga” season, the Royals, under new coach Jose Mourinho, are already trailing Barca by six points. For the “Blau-Grana,” on the other hand, things are going according to plan at the national level—nine games, nine wins, goal difference: 39–9—though Yamal and Co. suffered a real setback in the Champions League midweek: a 2–4 loss to PSG. “It was bound to happen eventually. But it was a good test, and we put in a solid performance,” captain Raphinha declared defiantly.
In other words: Real Madrid is set to pay the price at Camp Nou, with full focus on the archrival. “The game against Paris has absolutely no impact on the ‘Clasico,’” said Raphinha. Coach Hansi Flick is also keeping a low profile ahead of the showdown with the “Royals.” “You don’t win titles in October,” said the German head coach.
Real brimming with confidence
However, Real is also brimming with confidence after their 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. Star striker Kylian Mbappé was clearly having a blast at the Bernabéu.
So, on one side, a fired-up and intense team; on the other, superstars in high spirits and highly motivated—if that isn’t a clash of titans worthy of the name... You can follow along: live on DAZN on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. and, after the final whistle, via the highlight video on sportkrone.at!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.