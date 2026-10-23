El Clásico! All the goals from the blockbuster match on sportkrone.at

The visitors from Madrid are already under pressure: With just nine rounds played in the new “La Liga” season, the Royals, under new coach Jose Mourinho, are already trailing Barca by six points. For the “Blau-Grana,” on the other hand, things are going according to plan at the national level—nine games, nine wins, goal difference: 39–9—though Yamal and Co. suffered a real setback in the Champions League midweek: a 2–4 loss to PSG. “It was bound to happen eventually. But it was a good test, and we put in a solid performance,” captain Raphinha declared defiantly.