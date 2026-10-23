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DAZN is broadcasting live

El Clásico! All the goals from the blockbuster match on sportkrone.at

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23.10.2026 09:12
A clash of the superstars: Lamine Yamal (left) and FC Barcelona host Real Madrid, featuring star ...
A clash of the superstars: Lamine Yamal (left) and FC Barcelona host Real Madrid, featuring star striker Kylian Mbappé. DAZN will broadcast the game live on Sunday starting at 9 p.m.(Bild: AP/APA/AFP/Lluis GENE, APA/Oscar DEL POZO)
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It’s media-style tiki-taka at the Champions League level! DAZN delivers the through ball—sportkrone.at finishes it off with the first touch: Ina give-and-go with the streaming provider—which will broadcast the Clásico LIVE on Sunday starting at 9 p.m.— we’ll be showing all the goals and highlights from THE iconic showdown in world soccer on sportkrone.at Sunday evening: Barça vs. Real.

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Here: Yamal. Raphinha. Pedri. Olmo. Cubarsi. There: Mbappé. Bellingham. Vinícius Júnior. Camavinga. Güler. And many more. Just listing the biggest stars is enough to make any soccer fan’s mouth water. And on Sunday, the giants of world soccer will clash once again. It’s Clásico time! Champions and league leaders FC Barcelona will host archrival Real Madrid starting at 9 p.m. Watch it live via the DAZN streaming service.

Click here to go directly to the live broadcast on DAZN.

All goals on sportkrone.at
90 minutes of spectacle, emotion, and soccer artistry are guaranteed. And in stoppage time? All sportkrone.at users will get their (non-existent) money’s worth. That’s when we’ll have all the goals and highlights from this iconic showdown right here. Shortly after the final whistle, you’ll see all the thrills, highlights, and, of course, the goals. Be sure to mark your calendars!

The visitors from Madrid are already under pressure: With just nine rounds played in the new “La Liga” season, the Royals, under new coach Jose Mourinho, are already trailing Barca by six points. For the “Blau-Grana,” on the other hand, things are going according to plan at the national level—nine games, nine wins, goal difference: 39–9—though Yamal and Co. suffered a real setback in the Champions League midweek: a 2–4 loss to PSG. “It was bound to happen eventually. But it was a good test, and we put in a solid performance,” captain Raphinha declared defiantly.

Barça captain Raphinha is calling out the Royals to a showdown.
Barça captain Raphinha is calling out the Royals to a showdown.(Bild: AFP/APA/JORGE GUERRERO)

In other words: Real Madrid is set to pay the price at Camp Nou, with full focus on the archrival. “The game against Paris has absolutely no impact on the ‘Clasico,’” said Raphinha. Coach Hansi Flick is also keeping a low profile ahead of the showdown with the “Royals.” “You don’t win titles in October,” said the German head coach.

Real brimming with confidence
However, Real is also brimming with confidence after their 4-1 win over RB Leipzig. Star striker Kylian Mbappé was clearly having a blast at the Bernabéu.

So, on one side, a fired-up and intense team; on the other, superstars in high spirits and highly motivated—if that isn’t a clash of titans worthy of the name... You can follow along: live on DAZN on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. and, after the final whistle, via the highlight video on sportkrone.at!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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