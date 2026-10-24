Government Freezes Fees for Passports and Other Documents

Relief After a Massive Increase

However, in 2025, as part of the austerity budget, fees were raised dramatically. Most federal fees had not been increased for years prior to that (in some cases since 2011), resulting in an inflation adjustment of 48.2 percent. For example, in July 2025, the fee for passports was raised from 76 to 112 euros, and the fee for ID cards from 62 to 91 euros. The fee for issuing a driver’s license is now 90 euros instead of 61, and the fee for a vehicle registration certificate is 178 euros instead of 120. By comparison, the fees for marriage remain relatively low at 74 euros instead of 50.