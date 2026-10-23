Austria Vienna Loses Crisis Showdown in Altach

First shot ongoalfindsthe net

In the clash between the second-to-last and third-to-last teams, the match unfolded in a way that mirrored the standings. Neither team could afford to lose, and both were primarily focused on not conceding a goal, playing with defensive discipline. Offensively, nothing much happened for 40 minutes. Austria’s first shot on goal gave them the lead, with Eggestein scoring amid a scramble.