Violette Down
Austria Vienna Loses Crisis Showdown in Altach
Wiener Austria has slipped deeper into crisis following a loss in a Bundesliga relegation battle and is in danger of dropping to last place on Saturday.
The team, led by embattled coach Stephan Helm, squandered a 1-0 halftime lead on Friday in the opener of the tenth round against league rivals SCR Altach and ultimately lost 1-2. Altach celebrated its second win in its last eight games and moved up to ninth place.
Johannes Eggestein put Austria ahead (40th minute). Patrick Greil, with a magnificent free-kick goal (70th minute), and Yann Massombo (80th minute) turned the game around in favor of the Vorarlberg side. Austria thus remains winless in Altach since February 2022 and would take over the bottom spot if WAC wins on Saturday in Hartberg.
First shot ongoalfindsthe net
In the clash between the second-to-last and third-to-last teams, the match unfolded in a way that mirrored the standings. Neither team could afford to lose, and both were primarily focused on not conceding a goal, playing with defensive discipline. Offensively, nothing much happened for 40 minutes. Austria’s first shot on goal gave them the lead, with Eggestein scoring amid a scramble.
The nature of the game—marked by fierce battles and few moments of brilliance—didn’t change much at first. At least the 4,200-plus spectators were treated to a few chances. Eggestein missed for Austria (52’), and Massombo for Altach (63’).
A Dream Free Kick Turns the Tide
The home team managed to equalize from a set piece. Greil hammered a free kick from the edge of the penalty area into the near top corner. Coach Ognjen Zaric’s team wasn’t satisfied with just the point and put pressure on Austria in the closing minutes.
Their efforts were rewarded by Massombo. Altach thus took a step forward, while Austria finds itself in the midst of a deep crisis just one week before the derby against Rapid. After the final whistle, the traveling fans turned their backs on the team.
SCR Altach - FK Austria Vienna 2:1 (0:1)
Altach, Schnabelholz Stadium, 4,200, Referee Talic.
Goals: 0:1 (40.) Eggestein, 1:1 (70.) Greil (free kick), 2:1 (80.) Massombo
Altach: Stojanovic – Zech, Milojevic, Jäger - Niehoff (62. Naschberger), Massombo, Demaku (21. Eisschill), Greil, Böckle - Elongo-Yombo (62. Nakano), Diawara
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Ranftl, Handl, Buhari - Nnodim (85' Saljic), Fischer, Müller, Markovic (57' Lee K.H.), Lee T. – Hettwer (57' Boateng), Eggestein
Yellow cards: Massombo and Lee K.H., Buhari
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