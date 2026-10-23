Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Gutscheine
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Violette Down

Austria Vienna Loses Crisis Showdown in Altach

Nachrichten
23.10.2026 05:00
A rough landing for Austria in Altach
A rough landing for Austria in Altach(Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Wiener Austria has slipped deeper into crisis following a loss in a Bundesliga relegation battle and is in danger of dropping to last place on Saturday.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The team, led by embattled coach Stephan Helm, squandered a 1-0 halftime lead on Friday in the opener of the tenth round against league rivals SCR Altach and ultimately lost 1-2. Altach celebrated its second win in its last eight games and moved up to ninth place.

(Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK)

Johannes Eggestein put Austria ahead (40th minute). Patrick Greil, with a magnificent free-kick goal (70th minute), and Yann Massombo (80th minute) turned the game around in favor of the Vorarlberg side. Austria thus remains winless in Altach since February 2022 and would take over the bottom spot if WAC wins on Saturday in Hartberg.

(Bild: GEPA)

First shot ongoalfindsthe net
 In the clash between the second-to-last and third-to-last teams, the match unfolded in a way that mirrored the standings. Neither team could afford to lose, and both were primarily focused on not conceding a goal, playing with defensive discipline. Offensively, nothing much happened for 40 minutes. Austria’s first shot on goal gave them the lead, with Eggestein scoring amid a scramble.

(Bild: GEPA)

The nature of the game—marked by fierce battles and few moments of brilliance—didn’t change much at first. At least the 4,200-plus spectators were treated to a few chances. Eggestein missed for Austria (52’), and Massombo for Altach (63’).

(Bild: GEPA)

A Dream Free Kick Turns the Tide
The home team managed to equalize from a set piece. Greil hammered a free kick from the edge of the penalty area into the near top corner. Coach Ognjen Zaric’s team wasn’t satisfied with just the point and put pressure on Austria in the closing minutes.

(Bild: GEPA)

Their efforts were rewarded by Massombo. Altach thus took a step forward, while Austria finds itself in the midst of a deep crisis just one week before the derby against Rapid. After the final whistle, the traveling fans turned their backs on the team.

SCR Altach - FK Austria Vienna 2:1 (0:1)
Altach, Schnabelholz Stadium, 4,200, Referee Talic.

Goals: 0:1 (40.) Eggestein, 1:1 (70.) Greil (free kick), 2:1 (80.) Massombo

Altach: Stojanovic – Zech, Milojevic, Jäger - Niehoff (62. Naschberger), Massombo, Demaku (21. Eisschill), Greil, Böckle - Elongo-Yombo (62. Nakano), Diawara

Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Ranftl, Handl, Buhari - Nnodim (85' Saljic), Fischer, Müller, Markovic (57' Lee K.H.), Lee T. – Hettwer (57' Boateng), Eggestein

Yellow cards: Massombo and Lee K.H., Buhari

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
23.10.2026 05:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf