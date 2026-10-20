“I survived on the streets with the dogs”

August 2023: In sweltering heat, Kneissl arrives in a village not far from the Russian city of Kasimov in a rental car, with only two suitcases and two dogs in tow. There, she spots a goat that, as she would later learn, is named “Manja.” To the former politician, it seemed as if the animal were saying “welcome” to her. And that’s when Kneissl decided she should stay. At least one animal friend was already waiting for her there, reports the Russian news portal “360.ru.”