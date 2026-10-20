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Former World Champion Rages:

“Go back to where you came from”

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20.10.2026 15:16
Emmanuel Petit speaks about the violent riots in Paris.
Emmanuel Petit speaks about the violent riots in Paris.(Bild: AFP/KIRAN RIDLEY, instagram.com/emmanuel_petit_officiel)
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Von krone Sport

Following the severe violent riots in Paris and other French cities, former soccer world champion Emmanuel Petit vented his anger: “Anyone who doesn’t want France to stay the way it is: Go back to where you came from!”

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“I’d love to go out on the streets right now and get into a fight with all these idiots,” Petit said in a video just under four minutes long on Instagram.

“I’m convinced they hate France.”
The 56-year-old, who led France to the World Cup title in 1998 and the European Championship title two years later, grew increasingly worked up during his monologue, at times even raising his voice. He feels “a deep anger—deep inside me—toward people who are supposed to be just like me: born French. But they seem to care absolutely nothing about their French passports. I’m even convinced that they hate France,” said the former defensive specialist.

Severe riots broke out over the weekend during nationwide protests against the high cost of living in France. On Saturday alone, French police arrested nearly 2,400 people. The French government attributes the rioters to the far-left scene. According to authorities, young men from the suburbs later arrived to engage in looting. The so-called banlieues are often characterized by poverty and a high proportion of residents with immigrant backgrounds.

Petit, who now works as a TV pundit and is known there as well for his sometimes uncomfortable analyses, expressed solidarity with the victims of the riots as well as with law enforcement. He was harsh in his criticism of the perpetrators: “They destroy everything, they set everything on fire, they wreck everything, loot, steal, injure people, attack them, and insult them. It’s always the same modus operandi: They wear balaclavas, because what unites them all is cowardice.”

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It’s always the same modus operandi: They wear balaclavas, because what unites them all is cowardice.

Emmanuel Petit

Harsh Criticism of Politics
Petit also leveled massive criticism at politicians. “Because enough is enough. It’s finally enough. There’s no money for the police, no money for the army, no money for hospitals, and no money for schools. There’s no money for anyone—except for you, the politicians.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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