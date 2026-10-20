“Go back to where you came from”

Petit, who now works as a TV pundit and is known there as well for his sometimes uncomfortable analyses, expressed solidarity with the victims of the riots as well as with law enforcement. He was harsh in his criticism of the perpetrators: “They destroy everything, they set everything on fire, they wreck everything, loot, steal, injure people, attack them, and insult them. It’s always the same modus operandi: They wear balaclavas, because what unites them all is cowardice.”