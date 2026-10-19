Revocation of citizenship? Kneissl agrees

In July, in an unusually candid interview with the local Russian news portal “YA62.ru,” Kneissl had spoken far less diplomatically about her new home. She said alcohol abuse was rampant in the village, even among young mothers. Furthermore, she says many people speak ill of her and treat her like an ATM. For Kneissl, it was clear that she wanted to retain her Austrian citizenship. “Do you really think I’m suddenly going to become Russian at this age? No. I’m tired and don’t want to have to change everything all over again.”