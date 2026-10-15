Europa League
LIVE: Can Sturm Graz pull off an upset at Bournemouth?
Matchday 2 in the Europa League. AFC Bournemouth hosts SK Sturm Graz; we’re covering the game live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 1-0.
Here’s the live ticker:
In Sturm Graz’s Europa League away match in England, Fabio Ingolitsch faces an old acquaintance in Marco Rose. The German, who has been with Bournemouth since the summer,—like the Salzburg native who is now at the helm of the Styrian club—spent a long time in the Red Bull universe. Their paths crossed in Wals-Siezenheim between 2017 and 2019. At the time, Rose took over as Salzburg’s head coach, while Ingolitsch served as an assistant coach at Liefering. The then-25-year-old now speaks of him as a role model.
“I spent quite a bit of time with him; he embodies so much of what modern soccer is all about,” Ingolitsch said about Rose in a Bundesliga interview while he was still the coach at Altach. “He combines the Red Bull DNA with solid positional play, and he’s also a great guy who maintains a clear hierarchical structure while still being the kind of buddy you can go to. A strong all-around package.”
Rose moved to Mönchengladbach in 2019; after one season with Borussia Dortmund, he joined RB Leipzig in 2022. Ingolitsch took on his first head coaching role at FC Liefering that same year. High pressing, quick transitions, and ramping up the pressure on the opponent are principles that unite the two. In any case, their reunion on the south coast of England is likely to be a friendly one. In the national league, however, Ingolitsch currently has more to smile about.
Iraola’s Successor Still Without a League Win
Thanks to a 2-0 win at Austria, Sturm stayed in touch with the top three. Bournemouth remains winless after six rounds in the season following Andoni Iraola’s departure for Liverpool. They suffered a 1-5 loss to Chelsea over the weekend, and the “Cherries” are currently only 17th in the standings. However, their schedule so far—with matches at Manchester City, in Newcastle, and against Liverpool—hasn’t been an easy one. In the Europa League, Bournemouth pulled off a surprise in the club’s first-ever European Cup appearance. They secured a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad.
Like Ingolitsch, Rose is also dealing with injury concerns. Midfielder Alex Scott returned from the English national team with a thigh injury. Also unavailable are forwards Justin Kluivert—the son of former Netherlands star Patrick Kluivert—and Eli Kroupi, as well as right back Julian Araujo. Left winger Amine Adli and center back Veljko Milosavljevic are also unlikely to be match-fit for Thursday’s game.
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