LIVE: Can Sturm Graz pull off an upset at Bournemouth?

Iraola’s Successor Still Without a League Win

Thanks to a 2-0 win at Austria, Sturm stayed in touch with the top three. Bournemouth remains winless after six rounds in the season following Andoni Iraola’s departure for Liverpool. They suffered a 1-5 loss to Chelsea over the weekend, and the “Cherries” are currently only 17th in the standings. However, their schedule so far—with matches at Manchester City, in Newcastle, and against Liverpool—hasn’t been an easy one. In the Europa League, Bournemouth pulled off a surprise in the club’s first-ever European Cup appearance. They secured a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad.