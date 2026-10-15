Krone Preview
Experience the Smurf World in Traiskirchen
The countdown is on: On October 23, 2026—exactly on the Smurfs’ 68th birthday—Smurf World Traiskirchen will open its doors to Krone readers. As a “Krone” reader, you’ll have the chance to experience the exhibition even before its official opening on October 24.
Spanning approximately 4,000 square meters, Europe’s first standalone Smurf World is currently under construction, bringing the famous comic village to life for the first time. At Smurf World Traiskirchen, the principle of “edutainment”—a harmonious blend of education and fun—comes to life. At elaborately designed stations, children transition from spectators to active creators of their own adventures: In the six-meter-high “Schlaubaum,” they explore the forest ecosystem, while at Smurf Beach, real teamwork is required to steer a raft across the pond together. At the interactive tables in the Water Workshop, physical principles like flow and pressure become easy to grasp through play, and at the “Beetle Dreams,” the youngest visitors take their very first ride, all while being perfectly safe. These and many other attractions await our Smurfy guests.
And if you need a break, Smurf World has you covered: a food truck offers the perfect refreshments for your family outing. From the hearty Gargamel burger to the sweet Smurf muffin, the wide variety offers everything needed for a successful break for young and old alike—ideal for recharging before setting off on the next adventure.
Be the first to enter Smurf World with “Krone”
Anyone who wants to be among the first guests to experience the Smurf Village will soon have the chance to purchase tickets for the exclusive preview at the “Krone” ticket shop. In addition to official guidelines, capacity limits ensure a pleasant visit to the 4,000-square-meter area, preventing long wait times. “Krone” subscribers can also look forward to an attractive discount.
Visit Smurfville in advance
But there’s also a special treat in store for all Smurf fans. To celebrate the Smurfs’ 68th birthday, we’re giving away 100 tickets for the preview on October 23, 2026. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of October 20 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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