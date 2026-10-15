Experience the Smurf World in Traiskirchen

Spanning approximately 4,000 square meters, Europe’s first standalone Smurf World is currently under construction, bringing the famous comic village to life for the first time. At Smurf World Traiskirchen, the principle of “edutainment”—a harmonious blend of education and fun—comes to life. At elaborately designed stations, children transition from spectators to active creators of their own adventures: In the six-meter-high “Schlaubaum,” they explore the forest ecosystem, while at Smurf Beach, real teamwork is required to steer a raft across the pond together. At the interactive tables in the Water Workshop, physical principles like flow and pressure become easy to grasp through play, and at the “Beetle Dreams,” the youngest visitors take their very first ride, all while being perfectly safe. These and many other attractions await our Smurfy guests.