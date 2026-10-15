LIVE: Can Salzburg pull off an upset against Milan?

Röhl emphasized the importance of playing flawlessly. “At the international level, even small mistakes are punished relatively quickly. Milan has a good team with a lot of quality and a wealth of experience.” That’s why a perfect performance is essential. Röhl: “We need to be tough to play against when we’re defending, be very well organized, and bring our strengths to bear at the right moment. If we can do that, even Milan will have problems now and then.” Haris Tabakovic wants to do his part: “I want to be a thorn in their side.”