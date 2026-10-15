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It's as if they'd never been away!

Harry & Meghan Greeted by Cheering Crowds

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15.10.2026 12:16
What a royal comeback! Back in the UK as private citizens—but the reception in Nottingham had it ...
What a royal comeback! Back in the UK as private citizens—but the reception in Nottingham had it all: cheering crowds, selfies, flowers, and enthusiasm!(Bild: AP/Maja Smiejkowska)
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It’s as if they’d never left the royal family! Prince Harry and his wife Meghan received an enthusiastic welcome during their first joint public appearance in the UK since their return. In Nottingham, they visited social projects and posed for selfies.

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This was probably something Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan hadn’t expected: During their joint appearance in Nottingham, the two were greeted by cheering crowds. Meghan took time for selfies, while Harry joked around with schoolchildren. “We love you, Duchess Meghan, we love you,” a woman shouted. It was the couple’s first joint public appearance in the UK since their surprise return to the country in late August.

It was as if they’d never been away!
It was as if they’d never been away!(Bild: AFP/DARREN STAPLES)
During their joint appearance in Nottingham, Harry and Meghan were greeted by cheering crowds. ...
During their joint appearance in Nottingham, Harry and Meghan were greeted by cheering crowds. Many people presented Meghan with flowers.(Bild: AP/Maja Smiejkowska)
It was the couple’s first joint public appearance in the UK since their surprise return to the ...
It was the couple’s first joint public appearance in the UK since their surprise return to the country in late August.(Bild: AFP/DARREN STAPLES)
It was the couple’s first joint public appearance in the UK since their surprise return to the ...
It was the couple’s first joint public appearance in the UK since their surprise return to the country in late August.(Bild: AP/Maja Smiejkowska)

In Nottingham, the itinerary included several social organizations. Harry and Meghan visited the Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub—which works to combat food insecurity—and Epic Partners. The organization supports young people through sports programs and mentoring.

Prince Harry joked around with schoolchildren.
Prince Harry joked around with schoolchildren.(Bild: EPA/NEIL HALL)
Meghan apparently drew inspiration for her outfit for the Nottingham visit from Princess ...
Meghan apparently drew inspiration for her outfit for the Nottingham visit from Princess Catherine, who also likes to wear burgundy tones at official events in the fall.(Bild: AP/Maja Smiejkowska)

They See Themselves as “Public Figures”
The visit was not an official engagement of the British royal family. Nevertheless, the couple’s appearance caused quite a stir. The two continue to see themselves as public figures. After their return, King Charles issued a press release clarifying that his younger son and daughter-in-law live in the country as “private individuals.”

The Duchess appeared in a calf-length, loose-fitting coat in a deep burgundy, which she paired ...
The Duchess appeared in a calf-length, loose-fitting coat in a deep burgundy, which she paired with a color-coordinated, high-necked top and a matching midi skirt.(Bild: EPA/NEIL HALL)

An Outfit in Princess Kate’s Favorite Color
For her appearance in Nottingham, the former actress opted for an elegant fall look in sophisticated burgundy tones. Her sister-in-law, Princess Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also loves burgundy tones in the fall.

A leather belt in the same color accentuated her silhouette, while black heels added a classic ...
A leather belt in the same color accentuated her silhouette, while black heels added a classic touch to the ensemble. The stylish look was rounded out by a simple ponytail.(Bild: EPA/NEIL HALL)

The Duchess appeared in a calf-length, loose-fitting coat in deep burgundy, which she paired with a color-coordinated, high-necked top and a matching midi skirt. A leather belt in the same color accentuated her silhouette, while black heels added a classic touch to the ensemble. The stylish look was rounded out by a simple ponytail. 

The Duchess of Sussex also took time for brief conversations.
The Duchess of Sussex also took time for brief conversations.(Bild: EPA/NEIL HALL)

Children Start School in the UK
Harry and Meghan had made a surprise return to the UK at the end of August along with their children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5). The family reportedly lives in the idyllic Cotswolds region west of London, where the couple’s two children now attend a private school. The move had generated enormous media interest.

Meghan and Harry were visibly delighted by the warm welcome.
Meghan and Harry were visibly delighted by the warm welcome.(Bild: EPA/NEIL HALL)
The cheers continue! Even as Harry and Meghan disappeared into the community center, fans ...
The cheers continue! Even as Harry and Meghan disappeared into the community center, fans continued to celebrate the couple loudly.(Bild: AFP/JOE GIDDENS)
During her visit to a community studio in Nottingham, Meghan Markle rolled up her sleeves and ...
During her visit to a community studio in Nottingham, Meghan Markle rolled up her sleeves and took part in a jewelry-making workshop.(Bild: AP/Joe Giddens)

Meghan’s first public appearance in four years
For Meghan, it was also her first public appearance at events in the UK in four years. She had last been in the country in 2022 for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple hugged some fans and posed for numerous photos. “We love you, Duchess Meghan, we love ...
The couple hugged some fans and posed for numerous photos. “We love you, Duchess Meghan, we love you,” one woman shouted.(Bild: AP/Maja Smiejkowska)

Harry and Meghan made their last official appearance together as working royals in March 2020. At that time, they joined the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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