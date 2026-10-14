Judge Rules: René Benko to Wear an Ankle Monitor

“This could happen quickly now”

After a hearing that lasted just 20 minutes, it was clear: the billionaire bankrupt is indeed allowed to leave the Ziegelstadl correctional facility, where he was considered a model inmate. He will be fitted with an ankle monitor in the coming days and will move back into his own home. And he will now once again enjoy some freedoms in his daily life. When asked when the Signa founder would be leaving prison, Wess replied: “This could happen quickly now.” – “Even today?” – “I don’t think so, but probably still this week.”