Two-thirds of the sentence served

Shortly after the sentencing, Benko had served two-thirds of his sentence. Since the court could not identify any special preventive grounds that would preclude Benko from serving the two-thirds sentence—and since general preventive grounds could no longer be invoked following a change in the law—it accepted the two-thirds sentence. Thus, the Tyrolean has served his first prison term and has been returned to pretrial detention. This is because the WKStA is investigating the Signa founder in more than a dozen different lines of inquiry. His next trial, scheduled for early November, concerns charges of aggravated fraud and fraudulent bankruptcy. This time, the case revolves around the “Faktum Haselsteiner” affair and a hunting rifle.