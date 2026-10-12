Frozen Food Company’s Bankruptcy Sparks Massive Backlash

“They simply want to supply the market with Belgian vegetables”

That’s the company’s perspective. But the closure without a replacement raises questions. First and foremost: Why isn’t the plant, along with its expensive machinery, simply sold? Ardo dismisses the idea—no new owner could turn the site into a profitable operation. Politicians suspect a different motive: “They don’t want to create competition for themselves; they simply want to supply the Austrian market from Belgium with Belgian vegetables in the future.” The federal and state governments have repeatedly tried to persuade the company to stay. The frozen-food giant remained stone-cold.