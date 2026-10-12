Where There Is Potential for Savings
Austria Funds Programs with Just Five Students
The planned cuts to university budgets have sparked a veritable wave of outrage. A look behind the scenes, however, reveals that there is significant potential for savings at universities. For example, Austria funds programs with as few as five students. Streamlining is the order of the day.
Five students are currently enrolled in the master’s program in Slavic Studies at the University of Klagenfurt. At the University of Innsbruck, there are twelve. In total, Slavic Studies is offered at four universities.
“We have 77 institutions and 3,600 degree programs. Many of them are very small and far from reaching a critical mass. We need to assess which programs make sense where,” says NEOS science spokesperson Martina Künsberg-Sarre in an interview with the “Krone.”
The goal is not to eliminate individual fields of study, “but rather to consolidate programs, set priorities, and sharpen the profiles of the individual institutions.”
19 students in the master’s program in chemistry
Further examples: At the Academy of Fine Arts and the University of Art and Industrial Design in Linz, fewer than 100 students are studying architecture at both the master’s and bachelor’s levels. At TU Wien and BOKU, 19 students each are completing a master’s degree in chemistry.
On the other hand, in some fields, the job market is practically flooded with graduates. These include journalism and media studies. This discipline can be studied at several universities of applied sciences and traditional universities. In addition, some academies also offer journalism programs. Hundreds of journalists are trained each year, even though there is absolutely no demand for them in the job market.
The bachelor’s program in Mass Communication and Media Studies at the University of Vienna alone currently has around 2,600 students enrolled. There are 970 spots available each year.
Universities rarely appear in rankings; MedUni is an exception
An international comparison shows that Austria spends a relatively large amount of money on its universities. In terms of GDP share, we rank second in the EU; in terms of spending per student (27,000 euros per year per student), we rank fourth. However, Austria’s universities cannot keep up in the excellence rankings.
For the second year in a row, the University of Vienna is the only Austrian university in the top 100 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, coming in at No. 95. MedUni Vienna also deserves special mention: In the recently published 2026 Ranking by Subject, it ranked 84th in the “Medical and Health” subject group, placing it among the world’s top 100 in that category.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Schon bald erwartet Sie auf krone.at ein rundum erneuerter Forenbereich mit vielen neuen Features! Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.