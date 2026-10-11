Copayments: Schumann Summoned to Parliament

Specifically, the plans call for every doctor’s visit to cost money in the future. Anyone seeking medical care will therefore be asked to pay. The rule would not apply only to expensive private doctors, but to the entire system of doctors in the public health insurance network. According to the document, there are no exceptions—even retirees, the chronically ill, and people with low incomes are affected. The danger: In the future, people who are sick will seek help too late because every doctor’s visit will then be expensive.