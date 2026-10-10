LIVE: 1–0! Sturm celebrates just before halftime

Austria made offensive substitutions but ran the risk of conceding more goals. Seidl failed to capitalize on a double chance, with Sahin-Radlinger stopping him twice. In the closing minutes, Austria pressed once more, but substitute Boateng missed a chance to pull one back in the 82nd minute, as did Julian Hettwer shortly afterward. Following their recent away losses to Rapid and Salzburg, Sturm successfully held on for the win. In their busy schedule, the Graz team will continue on Thursday with another away game in the Europa League in Bournemouth.