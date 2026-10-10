A First! Verstappen Claims His First Pole in Singapore

“I’m obviously very happy. The car has been very strong all weekend,” said Verstappen. “The trend is very, very positive for us. It’s very special to be on pole here.” Leclerc cited braking issues in Q1 and Q2. “But then I put in a good lap at just the right moment. I had the potential to be on pole,” said the Monegasque driver, though he acknowledged Verstappen’s performance. For Hamilton, however, it was the other way around after setting the fastest time in Q1 and Q2. “I was able to push hard, then I ran into problems. Red Bull is doing an incredible job.”