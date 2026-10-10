Diesel Deal: Putin Rejoices, Trump Remains Thirsty

First shipment barely lasts a day

This is because the announced amount of diesel that Russia is supposed to supply is ridiculously small given U.S. consumption. Even if we assume that the first shipment of 300,000 metric tons (2.24 million barrels), announced for October, goes exclusively to the United States, it won’t even last a day. The thirsty U.S. economy, which according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) consumes an average of 3.7 million barrels of diesel (one barrel equals 159 liters) per day, would have guzzled through that amount in just 14 hours. Energy expert Gregory Brew told CNN that it is merely a “band-aid solution.”