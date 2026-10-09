NEOS now wants to “reverse” the parcel tax!

Hattmannsdorfer is also “not happy”

ÖVP Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer had already expressed similar sentiments in advance. He said he was “not happy” with the parcel tax and was “no fan of the parcel levy.” So far, however, he has cited the government pact. Should courts or the European Commission deem parts of it unlawful, he expects amendments. Those changes are likely to come: The Retail Association has filed a complaint in Brussels, Zalando is taking the matter to the Constitutional Court, and Otto is challenging the tax assessments. Only the Ministry of Finance, led by Markus Marterbauer—soon to be Vice Chancellor and perhaps also SPÖ leader—has so far stood by the tax.