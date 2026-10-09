Espionage Thriller Involving Four Ukrainians in Vienna

A well-known investigative journalist in Ukraine and a cameraman were also taken into custody on Thursday. Karner revealed that the cameraman remains in custody, while the journalist has since been released.

Agency head went into hiding; journalist was hot on his heels

The journalist in question is Mychajlo Tkatsch (see photo in the post below), one of Ukraine’s best-known investigative journalists. The head of the investigative department at “Ukrayinska Pravda” had been investigating the fugitive Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the media outlet reported. He is said to have been hot on the heels of the high-ranking official in the Danube metropolis. The man, who has gone into hiding in Vienna, is wanted by his home country on charges including suspected corruption. Kyiv has issued an arrest warrant for him.