Stocker: “I don’t see new elections on the horizon right now!”

Will there be some kind of “Big Bang” this fall?

“Big Bang” sounds like a huge explosion. I don’t expect that, nor am I aiming for it. The “big breakthrough” has been with me ever since I became Chancellor. But I don’t want to downplay what we’ve achieved so far: We’ve reached an agreement on military service reform. We very quickly passed a measure to cap fuel prices, which has earned us more praise abroad than at home. We’re working on social welfare reform and a ban on political Islam. That’s no small feat. And we need to do more to boost the business climate, especially when it comes to investment incentives. The economic recovery hasn’t arrived yet; energy prices have set us back.