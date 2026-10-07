Zeiler to the SPÖ: “I won’t let them stop me”

A showdown between Zeiler and Marterbauer?

That requires courage and new ideas. “And you’ll be hearing these new ideas from me in the coming weeks and months.” So it certainly sounds as though Zeiler still has his sights firmly set on the SPÖ chairmanship. He didn’t say this outright in the video, but it’s still quite possible that the 71-year-old will face off against Marterbauer in a contested vote at the federal party convention in the spring of 2027.

Zeiler already released a campaign video on Tuesday: