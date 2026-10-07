A challenge for the nomination?
Zeiler to the SPÖ: “I won’t let them stop me”
Following hiscampaign video on Tuesday, media executive Gerhard Zeiler (71) is making headlines again just one day later with a new video. In it, he comments for the first time on the announced leadership shake-up within the federal SPÖ. His statements are a clear challenge to the party leadership and underscore his ambitions to take over the party chairmanship.
He says his recent announcement of his intention to take over the SPÖ chairmanship was intended to “initiate a process of renewal for the SPÖ, because the course taken so far has led Austria and social democracy in the wrong direction.”
Zeiler wishes Marterbauer good luck, but....
According to him, the party leadership took this into account on Sunday with its decision to appoint Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer. “First, I wish him a speedy recovery, because health is the most important thing in life, and second, I wish him good luck if he takes over the SPÖ,” Zeiler said on his Instagram account (see video below).
Media executive Gerhard Zeiler (71) is drawing attention to himself with a new video:
But at the same time, he issues a clear challenge to the SPÖ’s federal party leadership: “I will not hesitate to consistently point out the necessary solutions that Austria and the SPÖ need so that we don’t crash and burn, and so that Austria remains a successful, social, and just country in the future.”
I will not hesitate to consistently point out the necessary solutions that Austria and the SPÖ need.
Medienmanager Gerhard Zeiler (71)
A showdown between Zeiler and Marterbauer?
That requires courage and new ideas. “And you’ll be hearing these new ideas from me in the coming weeks and months.” So it certainly sounds as though Zeiler still has his sights firmly set on the SPÖ chairmanship. He didn’t say this outright in the video, but it’s still quite possible that the 71-year-old will face off against Marterbauer in a contested vote at the federal party convention in the spring of 2027.
Zeiler already released a campaign video on Tuesday:
Marterbauer and Zeiler Are Not on the Same Political Wavelength
After all, it’s unlikely that Zeiler supports Marterbauer’s “red” course. Recently, he even accused the finance minister of lacking economic expertise. “The SPÖ is the party with the greatest economic expertise,” Marterbauer countered. He also came down hard on Zeiler’s instigated debate over the party chairmanshipduring last Friday’s “ZiB 2” broadcast. “He’s harming the SPÖ with this. I don’t know why he’s pushing for a change now, and I don’t understand the substance of his argument either,” said Marterbauer.
For the SPÖ, “the Zeiler chapter is over”
In late September, Zeiler announced in an interview with “Krone” that he intended to run for the SPÖ party chairmanship to replace Andreas Babler. This triggered a fierce internal power struggle and a debate over the party’s bylaws within the SPÖ. Zeiler does not appear in the Reds’ new personnel plans. Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim stated on Sunday that the “Gerhard Zeiler chapter is thus over.” Carinthia’s Governor Daniel Fellner revealed that Zeiler had been only a “side issue” at Sunday’s crisis summit.
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