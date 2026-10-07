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Shock for the Royal Family

Camilla’s Doctor Murdered Near Sandringham Estate

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07.10.2026 11:35
Shock for Charles and Camilla: A 45-year-old doctor who is said to have cared for the royals at ...
Shock for Charles and Camilla: A 45-year-old doctor who is said to have cared for the royals at Sandringham was the victim of a suspected murder.(Bild: AFP/AARON CHOWN)
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A tragic murder has shocked the British royal family and their inner circle. Dr. Hannah Terry, a 45-year-old general practitioner who, among others, provided medical care to Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family in Sandringham, was found dead in her home in the English county of Norfolk. 

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The husband of the mother of three has since been charged with murder.

Horror near the Sandringham Estate
The murder took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the quiet village of Dersingham, located just a few kilometers from the Sandringham Estate. According to reports, the crime took place during a sleepover party for her children. The fatal crime is said to have occurred while the young guests and her own children were inside the house.

Sandringham has recently made headlines not only because of the royals’ traditional Christmas ...
Sandringham has recently made headlines not only because of the royals’ traditional Christmas celebrations: King Charles had Prince Andrew staying at the nearby Marsh Farm estate. Now, a tragic crime has shaken the region: a young doctor was the victim of a suspected murder nearby.(Bild: AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS)

Emergency responders and Norfolk Police officers who were alerted to the scene could only confirm the death of the beloved doctor.

Husband Arrested and Charged with Murder
Police immediately launched a homicide investigation and arrested the 45-year-old husband at the crime scene. The relevant district attorney’s office has since confirmed that the suspect has been formally charged with murder.

Autopsy Reveals Blunt Force Trauma
According to the PA news agency, District Attorney Jackie Hanlon stated that the autopsy revealed an injury on the right side of her head caused by blunt force trauma. In addition, there was an injury that could indicate compression of the neck. In court, the man made no statement regarding the charges; he remained in pretrial detention.

 The region is reportedly in shock over the crime against the highly respected physician. 

Mourning for the Highly Respected Doctor
Among patients and colleagues, the 45-year-old mother of three was regarded as exceptionally dedicated and empathetic. In addition to her work at the local practice, her duties included caring for members of the royal family during their stays at the nearby Sandringham estate. According to British media, King Charles and Queen Camilla were informed of their doctor’s death.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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