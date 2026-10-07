Relieved Former ORF Boss
Weißmann in Court: “Allegations Remained Unverified”
Once again, the day begins for former ORF Director General Roland Weißmann at the Labor and Social Court in Vienna-Alsergrund. The 58-year-old is fighting his former employer on several fronts. The case involves substantial financial claims and liability issues. The difference from previous days of the trial: Weißmann appears relaxed and combative.
More self-assured than on previous days of the trial, former ORF Director General Roland Weißmann entered Courtroom 25 at the Labor and Social Court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Numerous media representatives have turned out this time. The reason? New developments in the explosive scandal surrounding Weißmann’s dismissal in mid-April 2026—after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.
There is no sign that the woman appears intimidated.
Die StA in ihrem Zwischenbericht
As the “Krone” reported, the ORF employee who made these accusations against him is under investigation for aggravated extortion. However, the chat logs on the seized cell phones, analyzed by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, paint a different picture of the relationship than the woman had previously claimed. The contact was reportedly initiated by both parties. “There is no indication that the woman appears intimidated,” states the interim report, which has now been published.
Point of Controversy: Press Release
“The allegations were not verified by ORF and, in hindsight, were also false,” Weißmann said in court. This time, the case involves a declaratory action (30,000 euros) seeking liability for future damages resulting from the ORF’s press release on March 9, following Weißmann’s resignation as Director General.
“The resignation took place on the assumption that the publication of the unverified allegations—which threatened his livelihood—could be prevented. This had been agreed upon in advance. The defendant breached this agreement,” says attorney Oliver Scherbaum, who represents Weißmann. The former ORF boss is even being approached about the chats while riding the streetcar.
The resignation took place on the assumption that the publication of the unverified allegations—which threatened his livelihood—could be prevented.
Anwalt Oliver Scherbaum
Bild: Isabel Abel
It had been agreed that the reason for the resignation would not be disclosed if he stepped down of his own accord. Nevertheless, the official press release issued shortly thereafter stated: “In recent days, an ORF employee has made allegations of sexual harassment against the Director General.” The court must now determine whether the press release was unlawful. Due to a new argument raised, the hearing was adjourned indefinitely.
ORF Investigates Again
Meanwhile, at Küniglberg, officials are closely monitoring the latest developments: “Several legal proceedings are pending in connection with the resignation of Mag. Roland Weißmann as ORF Director General. The ORF will not comment on these, nor on the official investigations. However, the ORF can assure that new information and evidence will be subject to an appropriate legal assessment, which is currently taking place.” Apparently, there is a new internal review underway...
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