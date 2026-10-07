Weißmann in Court: “Allegations Remained Unverified”

ORF Investigates Again

Meanwhile, at Küniglberg, officials are closely monitoring the latest developments: “Several legal proceedings are pending in connection with the resignation of Mag. Roland Weißmann as ORF Director General. The ORF will not comment on these, nor on the official investigations. However, the ORF can assure that new information and evidence will be subject to an appropriate legal assessment, which is currently taking place.” Apparently, there is a new internal review underway...