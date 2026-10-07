At a private school in Vienna
Intimate Video of Classmate (15) Circulated
The scene of the crime: a Catholic private school in Vienna. After the holidays, the entire class was whispering about the video, which was actually intended only for the boy whom the fifth-grader had a crush on. The teenager has now been convicted in Vienna for this offense.
“Because of you, the girl became a laughingstock for the entire school. That is very traumatic for a 15-year-old,” said the victim’s representative at the end of the trial against a boy born in 2009 at the Vienna Regional Court. The situation was made worse for the girl because, on the first day of the trial, the defendant claimed that she had made the whole thing up because he didn’t want anything to do with her.
The incident took place two years ago at a Catholic private school; both the defendant and the victim come from well-to-do families. In fifth grade, the 15-year-old had a crush on the defendant—apparently, they sent each other photos and videos, and the student eventually sent one in which she touched herself in an intimate manner.
The “Sicher Net” training course, which my client is now required to attend by court order, should be completed by many more children.
Anwalt Nikolaus Rast
Bild: zVg
Friends filmed the cell phone, and the avalanche began
And what did the crush—represented by attorney Nikolaus Rast—do? He showed the video to two friends and even let them record it.
Then the situation escalated. When the girl returned to class after the break, she immediately noticed that something was wrong. There was whispering in the classroom, and it soon became clear: all—or at least many—of her classmates had seen the recorded intimate video. The humiliated victim finally filed a complaint in March 2026.
The well-mannered-seeming teenager faced charges for distributing pornographic depictions of minors—he faced up to one and a half years in prison. After new chat logs were presented on Tuesday, the student changed his story and finally confessed. “It was a long road to the confession, and it only came about because of the overwhelming evidence,” said the judge before sentencing him to four months’ probation.
500 euros in compensation for the girl
“Unfortunately, today’s youth have turned out this way,” says defense attorney Nikolaus Rast, who is pleased that his young client was also ordered by the court to participate in the “Sicher Net” program, which focuses on media literacy and lawful behavior online. “Many more children should complete this training.”
The boy must pay the girl—who required therapy after the incident—500 euros in symbolic compensation for pain and suffering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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