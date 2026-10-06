Arsonists Caused 50,000 Euros in Damage

Between 4:50 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., the pair was out and about in the Steyr city area and was apparently bored. At the Museum of the Working World, in the castle park, at a restaurant on Blumauergasse, on Pfarrgasse, and on the town square, they set fire to items including umbrellas, a beer dispenser, and a trash can. An attempt to set fire to a planter was unsuccessful. The fires caused a total of approximately 50,000 euros in damage.