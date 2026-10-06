Duo Quickly Apprehended
Arsonists Caused 50,000 Euros in Damage
They went on a nighttime arson spree through Steyr, causing 50,000 euros in damage. Because their trail was easy to follow and police apparently knew who was responsible, the 15- and 17-year-olds were quickly apprehended. They confessed to the five instances of arson, which fortunately did not result in any major fires.
Between 4:50 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., the pair was out and about in the Steyr city area and was apparently bored. At the Museum of the Working World, in the castle park, at a restaurant on Blumauergasse, on Pfarrgasse, and on the town square, they set fire to items including umbrellas, a beer dispenser, and a trash can. An attempt to set fire to a planter was unsuccessful. The fires caused a total of approximately 50,000 euros in damage.
Caught on video
During an extensive investigation, police reconstructed a possible route taken by the perpetrators based on the crime scenes. By analyzing surveillance footage and through the collaborative efforts of the officers involved, the two suspects were eventually identified.
The 15-year-old from Ternberg and the 17-year-old from Traun admitted to the crimes. Because the fires were not “likely to cause a conflagration,” they are being investigated for four counts of property damage and one count of aggravated property damage.
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