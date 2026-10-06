“The Russians don’t mess with their own backyard”

“We’ve been lucky—but that’s not a strategy”

He is not surprised by the latest warnings from Germany. Russia has long viewed itself as being in conflict with the “collective West” and relies not only on military means but also on intelligence operations, sabotage, disinformation—and attacks. “So far, we’ve been lucky that such operations were detected or failed due to technical malfunctions or mistakes by the perpetrators. But luck is not a strategy,” says Gressel. It could happen at any time that such an attack is carried out successfully.