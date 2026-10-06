The Way Is Now Clear for Zverev
No Appearance in Vienna! Sinner Ends His Season
What a bummer! Tennis superstar Jannik Sinner is ending his season early due to injury. As a result, the South Tyrolean will not compete in the tournament in Vienna.
The world No. 1, who hasn’t played since his Wimbledon triumph on July 12, confirmed the decision Tuesday in a statement on social media.
“Together with the doctors, I’ve decided that my knee needs further treatment. That means the 2026 season is over,” the 25-year-old said in a video message (above). “The last few years, especially with the ATP Finals in Turin, gave me so many wonderful feelings and special moments, and this year is completely different. Right now, I have to think about my long career ahead. I’ll do everything I can to come back 100 percent fit.”
The way is now clear for Zverev
Sinner’s decision also has implications for the world rankings. Due to his withdrawal, the South Tyrolean will lose a significant number of points, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev is likely to become the new world No. 1 very soon. He could even achieve this as early as Vienna.
Strong field in Vienna
Despite Sinner’s withdrawal, five top-10 players will take the court at the Erste Bank Open in late October at the Wiener Stadthalle: Zverev (2nd), Daniil Medvedev (5th), Flavio Cobolli (7th), Frances Tiafoe (8th), and Alex de Minaur (9th) will be in the mix.
Straka’s announcement
“Jannik Sinner told me in a personal conversation that he will end the 2026 season early. That’s unfortunate, of course, but I fully understand that he’s playing it safe with regard to his future career and isn’t taking any unnecessary risks to finish this year as the world No. 1,” explains tournament director Herwig Straka. On a positive note: “We’ll be seeing Jannik in Vienna many more times in the coming years!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.