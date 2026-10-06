No Appearance in Vienna! Sinner Ends His Season

“Together with the doctors, I’ve decided that my knee needs further treatment. That means the 2026 season is over,” the 25-year-old said in a video message (above). “The last few years, especially with the ATP Finals in Turin, gave me so many wonderful feelings and special moments, and this year is completely different. Right now, I have to think about my long career ahead. I’ll do everything I can to come back 100 percent fit.”