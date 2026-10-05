The ORF File: “Rolilein, sleep well and sweet dreams”

“Driving in the third lane”—and borrowing money from Strobl

In the diary (excerpts above), she writes about her first kiss with him and that she was “driving in three lanes” even before the divorce. In addition to debts related to the house, the diary mentions cash flows from Pius. Mysterious: “400 Teur lump-sum payment (sic),” monthly cash allowances, and a loan taken over. In addition to a personal dependency, there appears to be a financial one as well. Other notes to herself also raise questions regarding the harassment allegations: “Why do I find both of them attractive? Pius knows how men tick and how they grope.” Last entry: May 19—then the raid follows.