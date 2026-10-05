Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

She wrote everything down

The ORF File: “Rolilein, sleep well and sweet dreams”

Nachrichten
05.10.2026 18:30
In the “key witness’s” diary (graphic in the background featuring original quotes), the two men ...
In the “key witness’s” diary (graphic in the background featuring original quotes), the two men in her life—Pius Strobl and Roland Weißmann (pictured)—appear frequently.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Montage, APA/Helmut Fohringer, stock.adobe.com)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Christoph Budin und Anja Richter

The scandal of the year involves thousands of cell phone chats, more than 40 nude photos, and a diary that reveals a lot about two men...

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Members of the foundation’s board have already had access to the interim report from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office at Weißmann’s attorney Oliver Scherbaum’s office. As reported, the report concerns the analysis of two cell phones belonging to the “key witness” that were seized by officers from the State Criminal Police Office. All of this is part of the preliminary investigation initiated by the judiciary on suspicion of aggravated extortion. Incidentally, the cell phones were seized from her after they were tracked to the home of Strobl, the ORF “salary king” who had not yet been dismissed at the time.

As is well known, Director General Roland Weißmann was ousted following the employee’s allegations of sexual harassment. So far, so good. However, according to leaks from ORF circles, the 3,820 chats exchanged between the two from March 2021 to March 2026 cast this scandalous case in a different light.

“Contact Sought by Both Sides”
The criminal investigation department’s conclusion: “There is no evidence that Mag. Weißmann threatened consequences should she not comply with his request for a nude photo of herself. Nor is there any indication that (...) was intimidated. Contact was sought by both parties.” While the powerful media executive sent two suggestive photos during the course of the affair, she beat him to it on December 20, 2020, by sending a nude photo. Nearly 40 additional “sexually suggestive” photos were found on the employee’s two cell phones.

The accuser in the ORF affair is the only one of the trio still employed by the company.
The accuser in the ORF affair is the only one of the trio still employed by the company.(Bild: Imre Antal)

Like a TV soap opera about a workplace romance
In fact, some of the chats read like a cheesy TV soap opera about a workplace romance. Emojis with kissing lips and hearts fly back and forth. She visits Roland Weißmann at home; they grow closer and go for runs together. Many of the text messages sound like flirting—not like coercion. For example, when she writes: “Dearest Rolli :-):-):-) Tomorrow between 9 and 10, I’ll ring your doorbell.” Or: “That was really nice,” says the blonde woman after an event. Weißmann replies: “Too bad I wasn’t allowed to kiss you.” Her response: “That would’ve been a bit conspicuous. We’ll see each other at Starnacht too, right?”

The ORF chief cuts off contact several times, but she actively seeks it out again and again nonetheless. Like when she sent 18 promotional photos of herself in a short skirt. Weißmann is supposed to help her choose. When the then-director general writes, “I especially like the full-body photos. Scout’s honor,” she’s delighted, with nine little hearts in her eyes: “Oooohhh Roliiiiii.”

Noteworthy in this context: electronic notes found on the ORF employee’s device regarding her relationship with her immediate supervisor. Contrary to previous public statements, charity manager Pius Strobl appears frequently in them.

Excerpts from the diary (graphic with original quotes)
Excerpts from the diary (graphic with original quotes)(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Montage, APA/Helmut Fohringer, stock.adobe.com)

“Driving in the third lane”—and borrowing money from Strobl
In the diary (excerpts above), she writes about her first kiss with him and that she was “driving in three lanes” even before the divorce. In addition to debts related to the house, the diary mentions cash flows from Pius. Mysterious: “400 Teur lump-sum payment (sic),” monthly cash allowances, and a loan taken over. In addition to a personal dependency, there appears to be a financial one as well. Other notes to herself also raise questions regarding the harassment allegations: “Why do I find both of them attractive? Pius knows how men tick and how they grope.” Last entry: May 19—then the raid follows.

Now it’s up to the courts. The presumption of innocence applies to all parties involved. However, a potential trial against the “key witness” would bring Weißmann closer to his claim for millions, following three lawsuits he has filed against ORF in labor court.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
05.10.2026 18:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf