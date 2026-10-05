She wrote everything down
The ORF File: “Rolilein, sleep well and sweet dreams”
The scandal of the year involves thousands of cell phone chats, more than 40 nude photos, and a diary that reveals a lot about two men...
Members of the foundation’s board have already had access to the interim report from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office at Weißmann’s attorney Oliver Scherbaum’s office. As reported, the report concerns the analysis of two cell phones belonging to the “key witness” that were seized by officers from the State Criminal Police Office. All of this is part of the preliminary investigation initiated by the judiciary on suspicion of aggravated extortion. Incidentally, the cell phones were seized from her after they were tracked to the home of Strobl, the ORF “salary king” who had not yet been dismissed at the time.
As is well known, Director General Roland Weißmann was ousted following the employee’s allegations of sexual harassment. So far, so good. However, according to leaks from ORF circles, the 3,820 chats exchanged between the two from March 2021 to March 2026 cast this scandalous case in a different light.
“Contact Sought by Both Sides”
The criminal investigation department’s conclusion: “There is no evidence that Mag. Weißmann threatened consequences should she not comply with his request for a nude photo of herself. Nor is there any indication that (...) was intimidated. Contact was sought by both parties.” While the powerful media executive sent two suggestive photos during the course of the affair, she beat him to it on December 20, 2020, by sending a nude photo. Nearly 40 additional “sexually suggestive” photos were found on the employee’s two cell phones.
Like a TV soap opera about a workplace romance
In fact, some of the chats read like a cheesy TV soap opera about a workplace romance. Emojis with kissing lips and hearts fly back and forth. She visits Roland Weißmann at home; they grow closer and go for runs together. Many of the text messages sound like flirting—not like coercion. For example, when she writes: “Dearest Rolli :-):-):-) Tomorrow between 9 and 10, I’ll ring your doorbell.” Or: “That was really nice,” says the blonde woman after an event. Weißmann replies: “Too bad I wasn’t allowed to kiss you.” Her response: “That would’ve been a bit conspicuous. We’ll see each other at Starnacht too, right?”
The ORF chief cuts off contact several times, but she actively seeks it out again and again nonetheless. Like when she sent 18 promotional photos of herself in a short skirt. Weißmann is supposed to help her choose. When the then-director general writes, “I especially like the full-body photos. Scout’s honor,” she’s delighted, with nine little hearts in her eyes: “Oooohhh Roliiiiii.”
Noteworthy in this context: electronic notes found on the ORF employee’s device regarding her relationship with her immediate supervisor. Contrary to previous public statements, charity manager Pius Strobl appears frequently in them.
“Driving in the third lane”—and borrowing money from Strobl
In the diary (excerpts above), she writes about her first kiss with him and that she was “driving in three lanes” even before the divorce. In addition to debts related to the house, the diary mentions cash flows from Pius. Mysterious: “400 Teur lump-sum payment (sic),” monthly cash allowances, and a loan taken over. In addition to a personal dependency, there appears to be a financial one as well. Other notes to herself also raise questions regarding the harassment allegations: “Why do I find both of them attractive? Pius knows how men tick and how they grope.” Last entry: May 19—then the raid follows.
Now it’s up to the courts. The presumption of innocence applies to all parties involved. However, a potential trial against the “key witness” would bring Weißmann closer to his claim for millions, following three lawsuits he has filed against ORF in labor court.
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