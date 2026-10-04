“Pushing the limits to the max!” Schlager speaks out in anger

“The main thing is, we have games, games”

He explained right away what had gotten the team player so worked up: “It was basically just kicking the ball forward, fighting, and hoping the referee would call something. I feel sorry for anyone who had to watch that—it was nothing. It’s the fourth game in two weeks, which is already crazy. Then they tell you to play conservatively, let the ball move around a lot. Then you end up with a field you can’t even play on. What am I supposed to say? I might as well stay home and do something smarter.”