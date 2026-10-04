ÖFB Player Settles the Score
“Pushing the limits to the max!” Schlager speaks out in anger
ÖFB national team player Xaver Schlager spoke his mind in a fit of rage after the away game in Kosovo (1-1). The midfielder was frustrated by the field in Pristina, the number of games, and the VAR. His conclusion: “That had little to do with soccer!”
“In my opinion, this match was right on the edge. We couldn’t play direct at all—every ball bounced erratically. That had little to do with soccer,” Schlager vented in an ORF interview after the 1–1 draw in the Nations League match against Kosovo.
“The main thing is, we have games, games”
He explained right away what had gotten the team player so worked up: “It was basically just kicking the ball forward, fighting, and hoping the referee would call something. I feel sorry for anyone who had to watch that—it was nothing. It’s the fourth game in two weeks, which is already crazy. Then they tell you to play conservatively, let the ball move around a lot. Then you end up with a field you can’t even play on. What am I supposed to say? I might as well stay home and do something smarter.”
But that wasn’t all—the Nottingham player also had a few words for the VAR: “Apparently, the VAR doesn’t exist either. Someone hits me from behind during the game, even if it’s not on purpose, but that’s what the VAR is for. The main thing is that we have games, games. But how we feel about it doesn’t matter a damn in the end.”
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