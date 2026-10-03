A Historic Debacle! England Humiliates Croatia

For the Croatian national team, it was the heaviest defeat in the federation’s history. The match at Rujevica Stadium took place before an unusually sparse crowd. Following racist abuse by Croatian fans during the Nations League quarterfinal against France in March 2025, UEFA had actually imposed a complete ban on spectators. However, the Croatian Football Federation invited several thousand children and teenagers, who were allowed to watch the game for free. UEFA regulations expressly permit such a measure. Around 100 English fans were also in the stadium.