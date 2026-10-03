Biggest Loss
A Historic Debacle! England Humiliates Croatia
England thoroughly humiliated Croatia in the Nations League on their home turf. The “Three Lions” crushed the helpless hosts 7–0—the home team’s worst defeat in the history of the national association.
The “Three Lions” dealt Croatia a crushing defeat in the Nations League. The World Cup bronze medalists celebrated a 7-0 away victory on Saturday in Rijeka against the 2018 World Cup runners-up and could have won by an even wider margin. Harry Kane (8th, 53rd), Jude Bellingham (21st), Anthony Gordon (39th), Bukayo Saka (45th, 68th), and Morgan Rogers (87th) scored for the visitors, who missed several other chances. England now has six points after three matches, while Croatia has three.
For the Croatian national team, it was the heaviest defeat in the federation’s history. The match at Rujevica Stadium took place before an unusually sparse crowd. Following racist abuse by Croatian fans during the Nations League quarterfinal against France in March 2025, UEFA had actually imposed a complete ban on spectators. However, the Croatian Football Federation invited several thousand children and teenagers, who were allowed to watch the game for free. UEFA regulations expressly permit such a measure. Around 100 English fans were also in the stadium.
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