New Skate Park: Wels Expands Its Recreational Offerings

Sustainable and Family-Friendly

Environmental and family-friendly aspects were also taken into account during the planning phase. As part of the City of Wels’ photovoltaic initiative from 2022–2023, the skate hall features its own photovoltaic system. A heated container, open year-round, provides restrooms for women, men, and people with disabilities, as well as a diaper-changing room. The facility is not only available to visitors of the skate hall but can also be used, for example, by families with children and people out for a walk. In this way, the city of Wels is once again setting an example for a modern, easily accessible, and as versatile as possible recreational infrastructure.