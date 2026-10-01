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New Skate Park: Wels Expands Its Recreational Offerings
660 square meters of skateboarding space, free admission, modern infrastructure, and easy access to other attractive recreational options, such as a pump track, Welldorado, ice rink, Motorikarena, and the new Volksgarten: With the new skate park at Bauernstraße 41, residents of Wels now have access to an attractive recreational option in any weather. The city of Wels invested approximately 1.6 million euros in the new project.
With the official opening of the new skate park, a long-awaited project has now become a reality. The new facility now offers skaters the opportunity to enjoy their sport regardless of the weather or season—and for free. The skate park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
From a Temporary Solution to a Dedicated Facility
The new building became necessary after the previous skate hall had to make way for the new Exhibition Hall 22 on the fairgrounds. To ensure that skaters in Wels could continue to practice during the construction phase, the hall operated by the Offener Kulturverein Wels (OKV) near the main train station was made available. In addition, with the city’s support, the existing outdoor skate park on the grounds of the Alter Schlachthof Cultural Center at Dragonerstraße 22 was renovated.
Planned Together with the SkatersThe skate hall was built in close collaboration with the Skateboard Verein Wels. The expertise of the active skaters was particularly incorporated into the planning of the ramps and the facility’s layout. At the opening ceremony, the ramps—planned in collaboration with the members—were duly inaugurated with spectacular tricks.
Sustainable and Family-Friendly
Environmental and family-friendly aspects were also taken into account during the planning phase. As part of the City of Wels’ photovoltaic initiative from 2022–2023, the skate hall features its own photovoltaic system. A heated container, open year-round, provides restrooms for women, men, and people with disabilities, as well as a diaper-changing room. The facility is not only available to visitors of the skate hall but can also be used, for example, by families with children and people out for a walk. In this way, the city of Wels is once again setting an example for a modern, easily accessible, and as versatile as possible recreational infrastructure.
New Skate Hall as Part of a Larg
Leisure OfferingThe skate hall further enhances the recreational offerings around Bauernstraße and the adjacent area. Numerous opportunities for sports, exercise, and recreation are already available in the immediate vicinity. These include the Welldorado, the ice rink, the pump track, and the Motorikarena. The new Volksgarten, with its numerous play, sports, and recreational opportunities, has also added an attractive gathering place and green space.
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