Showdown: What Is Likely to Be Babler’s Last Day as SPÖ Leader

The rumor mill is in full swing. According to reports, Andreas Babler has known since the beginning of the week that his days as SPÖ leader are likely numbered. In confidential conversations, the “red carnation” is said to have signaled to the vice chancellor: By the time of the two state party summits at the latest, he will no longer have a majority within his party. The state party leaders—who are already critical of Babler—have coordinated their positions and will vote him out. As a result, everything in the SPÖ now revolves around the question: Who will it be?