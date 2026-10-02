Ahead of a Red Showdown
Showdown: What Is Likely to Be Babler’s Last Day as SPÖ Leader
On Saturday, Vienna will make a preliminary decision; on Sunday, the big showdown will follow. Here’s the current state of the race for the SPÖ leadership...
The rumor mill is in full swing. According to reports, Andreas Babler has known since the beginning of the week that his days as SPÖ leader are likely numbered. In confidential conversations, the “red carnation” is said to have signaled to the vice chancellor: By the time of the two state party summits at the latest, he will no longer have a majority within his party. The state party leaders—who are already critical of Babler—have coordinated their positions and will vote him out. As a result, everything in the SPÖ now revolves around the question: Who will it be?
Vienna committees are meeting and making decisions
The first decision on this matter will be made in Vienna. On Saturday, the executive board and presidium of the state party will meet. The aim is to gauge the mood in the districts. Mayor Michael Ludwig is known to strive for “consensus-based solutions,” which leaves room for interpretation.
One thing is certain: Many are pushing for a solution on Sunday to avoid months of collecting signatures and a special party convention. What’s needed is a compromise that Babler, the state leadership, and the union can all live with. This significantly narrows the field of candidates:
- Favorite Marterbauer: Babler and the labor union, in particular, are pleading with the finance minister. Markus Marterbauer is believed to be capable of halting the party’s decline in the polls and keeping it in government before someone else takes over. The argument against him: Marterbauer named two goals on Puls24: “Continue to balance the budget and get back on track.” And: The states are against him.
- Alternative: Bures: Another interim solution is therefore quite possible, and that could be Doris Bures. Eight out of nine states would support her; only Burgenland remains a red black box. No one in the SPÖ would stand against the grande dame. The only catch: She doesn’t want to.
- Surprise: All eyes are on Section 60 of the SPÖ bylaws. It allows the party leader’s deputy to take over the job—without a party convention. Women’s Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner has been mentioned.
- What does that mean? She could take over the party’s reins as early as Sunday, with Marterbauer assuming the office of Vice Chancellor.
- And Gerhard Zeiler? He remains in the running, but hardly anyone is betting on him yet. However, he is the only one who has declared that he will run against Babler should the latter refuse to step down.
If Babler has to leave “voluntarily,” he’ll need a “dignified exit” and a new job. He’ll be allowed to keep his seat, and he’s also likely to become the Social Democrats’ spokesperson on cultural affairs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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