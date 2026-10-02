Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Betting on the Future

Voest and Verbund Expand Hydrogen Plant

Nachrichten
02.10.2026 14:30
Verbund CEO Michael Strugl (left) and Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner in front of the ...
Verbund CEO Michael Strugl (left) and Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner in front of the hydrogen plant in Linz.(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Von Philipp Stadler

The steel giant and Austria’s leading energy provider are expanding their hydrogen pilot plant in Linz. There are high hopes for this climate-friendly energy source, but production is still far too expensive.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

The hope lies in hydrogen: It is intended to replace climate-damaging natural gas in industrial sectors where production cannot be electrified—for example, at Voestalpine. The Linz-based company aims to produce its steel in a carbon-neutral manner by 2050. “Hydrogen will play an important role in this,” says CEO Herbert Eibensteiner.

That is why Voest, together with the energy provider Verbund, has expanded their joint hydrogen pilot plant in Linz by 16.4 million euros (4.5 million euros of which were funded by grants). It can now not only produce the colorless gas but also compress, purify, store, and prepare it for transport. The project will run until 2030 and is expected to deliver its first research results as early as this year.

Hydrogen production is not yet a “business case”
However, producing this natural gas substitute is still far too expensive. Hydrogen would be economically viable if production costs were between two and three euros per kilogram. By comparison: The pilot plant in Linz currently costs seven to nine euros per kilogram of hydrogen—due to high energy prices, as electricity is required in the production process.

“We still need to make efforts here to achieve prices that industry can afford,” admits Verbund CEO Michael Strugl. Therefore, he says, imports must also be considered. This, in turn, would require hydrogen pipelines that do not yet exist. The pilot project by Voestalpine and Verbund in Linz is thus a bet on the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
02.10.2026 14:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf