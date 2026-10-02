Betting on the Future
Voest and Verbund Expand Hydrogen Plant
The steel giant and Austria’s leading energy provider are expanding their hydrogen pilot plant in Linz. There are high hopes for this climate-friendly energy source, but production is still far too expensive.
The hope lies in hydrogen: It is intended to replace climate-damaging natural gas in industrial sectors where production cannot be electrified—for example, at Voestalpine. The Linz-based company aims to produce its steel in a carbon-neutral manner by 2050. “Hydrogen will play an important role in this,” says CEO Herbert Eibensteiner.
That is why Voest, together with the energy provider Verbund, has expanded their joint hydrogen pilot plant in Linz by 16.4 million euros (4.5 million euros of which were funded by grants). It can now not only produce the colorless gas but also compress, purify, store, and prepare it for transport. The project will run until 2030 and is expected to deliver its first research results as early as this year.
Hydrogen production is not yet a “business case”
However, producing this natural gas substitute is still far too expensive. Hydrogen would be economically viable if production costs were between two and three euros per kilogram. By comparison: The pilot plant in Linz currently costs seven to nine euros per kilogram of hydrogen—due to high energy prices, as electricity is required in the production process.
“We still need to make efforts here to achieve prices that industry can afford,” admits Verbund CEO Michael Strugl. Therefore, he says, imports must also be considered. This, in turn, would require hydrogen pipelines that do not yet exist. The pilot project by Voestalpine and Verbund in Linz is thus a bet on the future.
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