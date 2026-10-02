To all SPÖ members
Zeiler in a Letter: “We Must Change”
Gerhard Zeiler wants to lead the SPÖ. Now Andreas Babler’s challenger is addressing the members directly. In a letter, the media executive warns: “The SPÖ is on its way to becoming irrelevant in national politics.”
“You were probably surprised,” Gerhard Zeiler begins his open letter to SPÖ members. After announcing his bid for the SPÖ chairmanship in the “Krone,” he is now addressing his fellow party members directly. His message to the rank and file: “If we don’t do it (bring about change in the SPÖ—editor’s note) now, it will be too late, and we won’t be able to catch up with the others’ lead.” Many conversations in recent weeks have reinforced his belief: The “triumphal march of the right” can be stopped. But only if the Social Democratic Party changes.
“I am aware that you are tired of the constant leadership debates within the party and the disputes among some top officials,” writes Zeiler. The media executive explains his initiative: “But this discussion and decision must take place now, because ‘business as usual’ would mean that we would truly degenerate into a minor party.”
Explaining how he intends to bring the party back to the forefront, Zeiler asks for support: “Please support my path toward renewing our party, whether that path involves a party convention or a vote by the members,” and promises that he will do everything in his power to “restore unity and solidarity among all factions of the SPÖ.”
Six-Point Plan:
Zeiler also explains what this means in practical terms. The SPÖ must once again become the party of social mobility. Public schools and healthcare should function without families having to pay extra. He draws a clear line when it comes to government support. Austria must provide a safety net for those who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own or who are unable to work. “But certainly not those who do not want to work. We can no longer afford that—and we must not allow it.” Zeiler also takes a hard line on the issue of security. Anyone who flouts the law must expect “severe consequences”—regardless of citizenship. Women should not have to be afraid to walk the streets at night. He places the economic priority on businesses: less bureaucracy, reduced burdens, and incentives for investment. Without a strong economy, social security cannot be guaranteed.
Sunday’s crisis summit will be a showdown
This takes the leadership debate into the next round. Following Zeiler’s public push, Babler had made it clear that he intends to remain party leader. Voluntary resignation is not an option for him. The timing is certainly intriguing: On Sunday, Babler will meet with the leaders of the regional organizations. The letter thus reaches the rank-and-file just before the next discussion on the party’s future.
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