Zeiler in a Letter: “We Must Change”

Six-Point Plan:

Zeiler also explains what this means in practical terms. The SPÖ must once again become the party of social mobility. Public schools and healthcare should function without families having to pay extra. He draws a clear line when it comes to government support. Austria must provide a safety net for those who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own or who are unable to work. “But certainly not those who do not want to work. We can no longer afford that—and we must not allow it.” Zeiler also takes a hard line on the issue of security. Anyone who flouts the law must expect “severe consequences”—regardless of citizenship. Women should not have to be afraid to walk the streets at night. He places the economic priority on businesses: less bureaucracy, reduced burdens, and incentives for investment. Without a strong economy, social security cannot be guaranteed.