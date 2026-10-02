Approval from Almtal
Kasberg Takeover Is Almost a Done Deal
Now everyone is on board: Following Thursday’s majority vote in the state parliament approving the takeover of Kasberg by the State of Upper Austria, the Lebenswertes Almtal Development Cooperative also approved the purchase agreement on Friday. The papers will be signed on Monday, thereby saving the ski resort for the time being.
As early as Thursday, the board members of the “Lebenswertes Almtal” development cooperative, Karl Drack and Michael Stadler, had signaled their approval in a press release; on Friday, the official green light was given: After a brief discussion in the morning, the cooperative unanimously approved the purchase agreement presented by the State of Upper Austria.
Signing on Monday
According to Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), the next formal steps toward the state’s acquisition of Kasberg are scheduled for next Monday. At 7:30 a.m., there will be an appointment for the notarized signing of the purchase agreement. Following that, the Real Estate Transactions Commission will convene.
State Invests 17 Million Euros
This was preceded by a resolution in the state parliament, supported by the ÖVP, FPÖ, and SPÖ, which provides for a total investment of 17 million euros to take over the ski resort in Grünau im Almtal, which has been in crisis for years— as reported by the “Krone.” “We’ve always said: We want to provide clarity quickly and give Kasberg a future. With the approval of the development cooperative, we’ve taken another important step toward this goal,” says Stelzer.
Work on a Snowmaking Plan
Stelzer counters concerns raised by the Greens and NEOS that the takeover does not represent a long-term rescue for Kasberg, but is merely an attempt by the Black-Blue coalition to “get through” next year’s state legislative election: “We are working consistently toward a long-term vision for Kasberg.” This would include developing a snowmaking plan, conducting the necessary negotiations with landowners, and navigating the regulatory processes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.