Kasberg Takeover Is Almost a Done Deal

State Invests 17 Million Euros

This was preceded by a resolution in the state parliament, supported by the ÖVP, FPÖ, and SPÖ, which provides for a total investment of 17 million euros to take over the ski resort in Grünau im Almtal, which has been in crisis for years— as reported by the “Krone.” “We’ve always said: We want to provide clarity quickly and give Kasberg a future. With the approval of the development cooperative, we’ve taken another important step toward this goal,” says Stelzer.