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Human Trafficking

Woman (35) Wanted Worldwide Caught by Chance

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02.10.2026 12:29
Of the six passengers, two were known to authorities, and one was arrested (stock photo)
Of the six passengers, two were known to authorities, and one was arrested (stock photo)(Bild: Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A routine school zone patrol on Thursday in Wels led to the arrest of a woman wanted internationally. A 35-year-old woman, who was caught by officers by chance, was the subject of a European arrest warrant for human trafficking in France. The driver of the car was also known to the authorities.

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At 8:05 a.m., a police patrol was conducting checks in the Schulstraße area as part of a school safety operation. During the operation, officers noticed a black car with French license plates traveling eastbound on Salzburger Straße. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped and subjected to a driver and vehicle check.

No child seats
The police officers determined that there were a total of six people in the car. In addition to the 33-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger, there were also two minor children, aged four and eight, as well as two other people—a 12-year-old girl and the 35-year-old woman—in the vehicle.
Neither of the two children was wearing a seatbelt, nor were they secured in a suitable child restraint. The technical inspection of the vehicle revealed no issues.

An arrest warrant, a report
However, during the subsequent check of the passengers and the driver, a search within the framework of international law enforcement led to two hits in the Schengen Information System (SIS): the driver (33) and the 35-year-old woman appeared in the system. Regarding the 33-year-old driver, a SIS hit report containing the necessary information was forwarded to the responsible SIRENE office. For the 35-year-old woman, the search query revealed a European arrest warrant for human trafficking in France. The woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the Dragonerstraße police station.

35-Year-Old Woman Detained in Wels
A separate check of the remaining vehicle occupants by the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office (LKA OÖ) yielded no results. By order of the Wels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 35-year-old woman was transferred to the Wels Correctional Facility. Regarding the administrative violations, the driver was required to post several security deposits and was issued a summary citation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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