Woman (35) Wanted Worldwide Caught by Chance

No child seats

The police officers determined that there were a total of six people in the car. In addition to the 33-year-old driver and the 21-year-old passenger, there were also two minor children, aged four and eight, as well as two other people—a 12-year-old girl and the 35-year-old woman—in the vehicle.

Neither of the two children was wearing a seatbelt, nor were they secured in a suitable child restraint. The technical inspection of the vehicle revealed no issues.