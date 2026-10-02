Job hunting is getting tougher for older people

“It gets really difficult once you’re 60 or 61”

There are two reasons for this, explains Iris Schmidt, head of AMS Upper Austria. First, there is a “statistical effect”: Because the retirement age for women is being gradually raised, older women in many cases now remain unemployed longer before they officially begin receiving their pensions. And second: “People who were already difficult to integrate into the labor market are having an even harder time in a sluggish economy,” says Schmidt. “We don’t have much of an issue with the 50+ generation, but starting at age 60 or 61, it gets really difficult. That requires a change in attitude—from both companies and the people who are registered with us.”