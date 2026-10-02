AMS Director Explains Why
Job hunting is getting tougher for older people
Currently, nearly 16 percent more people over 60 are unemployed than a year ago. There are two reasons for this, explains Iris Schmidt, executive director of the Upper Austria Employment Service, in an interview with “Krone.”
Unemployment is currently a generational issue: While it rose only moderately among young adults in September and even fell by 0.2 percentage points among those aged 30 to 39, it rose sharply among older people. In the 60+ age group, the number of job seekers actually rose by nearly 16 percent compared to the same period last year—see chart.
“It gets really difficult once you’re 60 or 61”
There are two reasons for this, explains Iris Schmidt, head of AMS Upper Austria. First, there is a “statistical effect”: Because the retirement age for women is being gradually raised, older women in many cases now remain unemployed longer before they officially begin receiving their pensions. And second: “People who were already difficult to integrate into the labor market are having an even harder time in a sluggish economy,” says Schmidt. “We don’t have much of an issue with the 50+ generation, but starting at age 60 or 61, it gets really difficult. That requires a change in attitude—from both companies and the people who are registered with us.”
Industry Is Once Again Increasingly Seeking Workers
In September, a total of 37,256 Upper Austrians were looking for work—3.3 percent more than a year ago. This translates to an unemployment rate of 5.1 percent, the third-lowest among all federal states. In addition, the number of job openings has risen by just under 7 percent to more than 20,000. “The manufacturing sector is seeing demand again. The metal and electrical sectors, in particular, are hiring more,” says AMS Director Iris Schmidt.
Schmidt believes Upper Austria is generally on the right track, but adds: “Of course, everything depends on geopolitical developments. As an export-oriented industrial state, Upper Austria is directly affected by an energy crisis and an oil war, such as the one in Iran.”
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