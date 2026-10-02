Amazement after the ÖFB’s comeback—promotion is now within reach!

An ÖFB victory would have been possible

Philipp Lienhart was also pleased with the successful comeback after the break. “It speaks to the team’s character that we were able to come back from a 0–2 deficit in Ireland.” In the closing stages, they were even close to victory. “If we’d gone on to win the game in the end, no one would have anything to complain about,” said the Freiburg pro. Nevertheless, the performance before halftime needs to be critically examined, the center back explained. “The first half—especially the first few minutes—wasn’t good. That’s not how we want to play; we definitely need to analyze that.”