First Frustration, Then Pride
Amazement after the ÖFB’s comeback—promotion is now within reach!
2-2 after trailing 0-2—the ÖFB team’s comeback in Dublin on Thursday evening has domestic fans thrilled. Although Ralf Rangnick’s squad got off to a slow start in the first half, promotion in the Nations League is now within reach.
With seven points after three games, the Austrian national team travels to Kosovo on Friday afternoon as the clear leader in the standings. The goal of promotion back to League A is becoming increasingly realistic.
76.5 percent—according to the statistics platform “Football Meets Data,” that’s already the probability that the Austrian national team will finish first in Group 3 of League B. One thing is certain: with this kind of spirit, the Red-White-Red are hard to stop!
Mixed Feelings Among ÖFB Players
However, the draw against Ireland sparked mixed feelings among the Austrian national team players. The ÖFB players unanimously emphasized that their performance before halftime had been inadequate. Nevertheless, they proudly noted that they managed to secure a draw against a strong home opponent after falling behind 0–2. Defender Stefan Posch referred to this as a “display of character.”
For the Styrian, it was “definitely a point earned after the first half.” The draw was also secured thanks to fresh energy from the bench. “We showed that we’re very well-rounded,” explained Posch. “That’s what distinguishes a very good team from a good team.” The roster shake-up following the World Cup has been a success so far, the Mainz pro noted. “You could see in the first three games that there’s energy, and the guys who are coming up or were already here have drive and energy.”
An ÖFB victory would have been possible
Philipp Lienhart was also pleased with the successful comeback after the break. “It speaks to the team’s character that we were able to come back from a 0–2 deficit in Ireland.” In the closing stages, they were even close to victory. “If we’d gone on to win the game in the end, no one would have anything to complain about,” said the Freiburg pro. Nevertheless, the performance before halftime needs to be critically examined, the center back explained. “The first half—especially the first few minutes—wasn’t good. That’s not how we want to play; we definitely need to analyze that.”
During that phase, “a lot of things weren’t right. When closing down opponents, we felt like we were a step too late. We weren’t precise enough, not determined enough. We didn’t get into the tackles. There wasn’t enough intensity.” The team’s play leading up to the first goal was particularly poor, and Lienhart wasn’t entirely blameless either. “We were three against one and still conceded the goal. That was bad—bad on my part.”
We were three against one and still let in the goal. That was bad—bad on my part.
Philipp Lienhart übt Selbstkritik
Rangnick’s half-timepep talk had a positive effect
Before halftime, according to Lienhart, the ÖFB squad lacked energy. “We just weren’t there. We weren’t present enough in the one-on-one battles. We simply didn’t make enough sprints.” During halftime, head coach Ralf Rangnick explained “that we couldn’t get by with that level of intensity and that we had to show a different side of ourselves. We recognized that ourselves. The important thing was that we were able to flip the switch.”
It was also important that ÖFB goalie Florian Wiegele made a strong save shortly after Michael Gregoritsch’s 2–2 equalizer. Still, he was “not happy,” the Styrian said. “I let in two goals. When I let in a goal, a match always feels bad.” Only “in the next few days or hours” will he be able to take pleasure in what he sees as the positive aspects.
It remains to be seen whether Wiegele will be in goal on Sunday against Kosovo or if Alexander Schlager will return. According to Posch, one thing is certain: the ÖFB squad must prepare for a “real cauldron” in Prishtina. “Away games are a whole different story. We already saw in Vienna that if you let them, they can really give you a run for your money. They have quality.” Nevertheless, optimism is high. “If we can put in another performance like the one in Vienna, we have a good chance of winning,” said Posch.
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