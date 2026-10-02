Record-breaking summer claimed nearly 1,000 heat-related deaths

Glaciers have lost more than 80 percent of their ice

At 31 percent, nearly a third has disappeared since then, and 95 glaciers no longer exist at all. Incidentally, only nine of the 799 glaciers surveyed are larger than five square kilometers. The consequences are particularly catastrophic in low mountain ranges with small glaciers, such as the Rätikon in Vorarlberg or the Hochkönig in Salzburg—they have already lost more than 80 percent of their glacier area.