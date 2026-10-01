Save 65 million—but how is that supposed to work?

“Well Below Expectations”

For Michael Raml (FPÖ) as well, it was a closed-door meeting that fell “well short of expectations.” He felt concrete decisions were lacking. He is calling for clear priorities in security, infrastructure, long-term care, schools, and childcare, and in return wants to cut what he considers to be unnecessary spending. Raml sees particular potential for savings in the culture budget.

Vote on December 17

For Gegenhuber, the real work is only just beginning. Budget discussions with the individual department heads are scheduled for October 13–23, and the figures will be consolidated in November. On December 17, the City Council is finally set to vote on the 2027 budget. By then, the more than 180 proposals must be narrowed down to those measures that can actually secure majorities in the politically fragmented Old City Hall.